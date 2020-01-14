This play is bonkers, even if you don’t understand cricket

An amazing play transcends whether or not you know what the heck is going on.

Brilliance from the Wicket Keeper.pic.twitter.com/FMkFcrBhfs — Mubin (@_Mubean__) January 13, 2020

Now, let’s break this down for those who don’t understand cricket. New Zealand batsman Beckham Wheeler-Greenall left his crease (the line he’s standing on) to try and smack the ball. At this point he can be run out, which is when a fielder hits the bails and gets an out.

Where this gets wild is the reflexes and wherewithal of wicketkeeper Dane Schadendorf, who realized that Wheeler-Greenall had left his crease and managed not only to throw the ball behind his back while falling away, but hit the wickets and get him out.

Cricket is truly an astounding sport when stuff like this happens and you owe it to yourself to pay more attention.