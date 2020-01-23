I can’t stop watching this dog hurl a snake across a field

I don’t condone the wanton mauling of snakes — but I do condone this good boy hurling a snake because it’s kind of hilarious.

my new hero is this dog that YEETED a snake into another dimension pic.twitter.com/I3Iw6llqeF — dayana sarkisova (@dsarkisova) January 23, 2020

It’s unclear what this dog was thinking when it spied a snake in the field. Perhaps it thought the snake was a stick. Maybe it thought this was all a game. Perhaps it just really, really doesn’t like snakes — and before snake people get all riled up you don’t know this dog’s history. A snake could have killed this dog’s dad, or something.

I’m not trying to be a Debbie Downer, I’m just saying that maybe it’s OK that we enjoy this snake getting thrown into another zip code by a pupper who might have just been looking out for its owner.

Personally, I like this dog.