This teacher absolutely cooking his students in a basketball game is everything good in life

It’s a teacher’s job to teach their students all sorts of life lessons. This one was about loss.

This teacher was DESTROYING everybody at the student-faculty game



(via iamjosivaughn/IG) pic.twitter.com/SjqgGTsF3a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2020

A teacher participating in a student/teacher game decided to break ankles and ruin the souls of his students with crossover moves that taught the kids the futility of effort. Honestly though, there has to be no better feeling for a teacher than being perceived as a total badass in front of your students. It immediately makes you the “cool teacher,” and I can’t help but feel like that’s the biggest goal out there for an educator.

Well, I mean, I guess teaching kids things should be, but I’m a shallow individual.