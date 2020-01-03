How would you cook this impossibly large spud at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl?

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is a known across the World Wide Web for its ridiculous potato ads and its mascot Spuddy Buddy, the anthropomorphic potato.

Get up. Get loud. You know what day it is... the day we hear the best four words in sports:



Famous Idaho Potato Bowl pic.twitter.com/3UsY2VZhdJ — Famous Idaho Potato Belt (@HustleBelt) January 3, 2020

There is also this incredibly large and definitely real potato:

The potato ... it’s ... beautiful. But how should we prepare it?

I asked some of my friends in Slack and this is what they said:

Graham recommended these Melting Potatoes, which sound lovely. “It’s hard to think of a better use of potatoes than roasting. A good roast potato is a thing of beauty, a little golden crispy treat that can stand on its own and also soaks up whatever flavors you want to put near it. There’s a lot of prep work, but then, usually, you throw them in the oven and more or less let them go. What Smitten Kitchen’s “melting potatoes” recipe suggests, however, is giving the potatoes a little more love than usual. Frequent turning and care plus liberal use of stock turns an already-great food into something transcendent.”

Seth recommended making latkes. I just had a bunch at Hanukah, but still a good idea.

Sam suggestion: “Scalloped potatoes — not with cheese. My mom makes these so damn tasty ... also puts pork chops on the bottom of the pan and covers them with the potatoes while cooking. Outstanding.”

If you’re into salt and Vinegar chips, Will has this recipe, which he said he messed up and they were still good.

Britt suggested that while potatoes are nice, I may instead want to try making these generously buttered noodles, sprinkled with a quarter cup of parsley for color and freshness, that are the perfect blank canvas for practically any stew or braise. Noted.

Caroline did not offer a recipe, but did share this horrifying image that will haunt me until I take my last breath.

From the Boise State Digital Archives, a picture of HC Lyle Smith with the Potato Bowl mascot at the 1957 Potato Bowl in Bakersfield, CA. pic.twitter.com/V1sCtjtXFQ — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 3, 2020

