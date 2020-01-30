SB Nation Super Bowl Giveaway

Hello! We’re giving away three signed Dan Marino hats from ‘47 Brand along with a choice of a t-shirt. The Instagram post is here.

Official Rules for SB Nation Super Bowl LIV Giveaway Sweepstakes

No Purchase Necessary. A Purchase Will Not Increase Your Chances of Winning.

Eligibility: SB Nation Super Bowl LIV Giveaway(the “Sweepstakes”) is open to residents of the United States (excluding territories and possessions), who are at least eighteen (18) years of age (or in the case of legal residents of jurisdictions where the age of majority is greater than 18 years of age, such age of majority under the laws of the jurisdiction in which they reside at the time of entry) who have internet access and a valid and active Instagram account. Employees, independent contractors, interns, officers, directors, and agents of Sponsor (including SB Nation) or other companies associated with the Sweepstakes, as well as the immediate family members (spouse, parents, siblings, and children, and their respective spouses) and household members of any of the foregoing are not eligible to enter. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. Sponsor: The Sweepstakes is sponsored and administered by Vox Media, LLC, 1201 Connecticut Avenue, 11th Floor, NW, Washington, DC 20036 (“Sponsor”). Agreement to Official Rules: By entering the Sweepstakes, you indicate your full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, (a) these Official Rules and (b) Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Entry Period: The Sweepstakes begins at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 and ends at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020, (the “Entry Period”). Entries submitted before or after the Entry Period will not be eligible. Sponsor’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes. Entries submitted before or after the applicable Entry Period will not be eligible. How to Enter To enter, during the entry period you must follow @sbnation on Instagram (“Follow”), like the post from the @sbnation Instagram account posted on Thursday, January 30, 2020 that includes the words “SB Nation Super Bowl LIV Giveaway Sweepstakes” (“Post”)” by clicking the heart icon below the Post so it turns red (“Like”), and tag another Instagram user in the comments to the Post by creating a comment to the Post and including the @ sign followed by another users Instagram handle, with no space between the @ sign and Instagram handle (i.e., @[Instagramhandle] (“Tag a Friend”). For clarification, both current followers and new followers of the @sbnation account are eligible to enter – the only requirement for a Follow is that you are following the @sbnation Instagram account at the end of the Entry Period. You must Follow the @sbnation Instagram account, like the Post, and Tag a Friend to receive one (1) entry. There is a limit of one (1) Entry per person during the Entry Period. Entries in excess of the allowable limit will not be acknowledged. You may not enter more times than indicated by using multiple e-mail addresses, Instagram accounts, identities, or devices in an attempt to circumvent the rules. If you use fraudulent methods or otherwise attempt to circumvent the rules your submission may be removed from eligibility at the sole discretion of Sponsor. The use of an agency or any automated system to enter is strictly prohibited and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries received through such methods, as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. If you utilize your mobile device to participate in this Sweepstakes, your wireless service provider may charge you for applicable data charges. You should consult your wireless service provider regarding its pricing plans. Message and data rates may apply. Drawing: After the Entry Period, Sponsor will select one (1) potential winner in a random drawing of all entries received. The drawing will take place within twenty-four 24 hours of the end of the Entry Period. You are not guaranteed to receive a prize, and the odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Notification and Requirements of Potential Winner: Potential winner will be contacted by direct message to the Instagram account used to enter the Sweepstakes within thirty (30) hours of the drawing. Failure to respond to the initial notice within forty-eight (48) hours after notification or return of verification notice as undeliverable or invalid after two (2) attempts will result in disqualification; if a potential winner is disqualified, the Sponsor will select an alternate potential winner in his/her place at random from all remaining entries received. Only three (3) alternate potential winners will be contacted. Except where prohibited, a potential winner may be required to complete and return an affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release.

At the sole discretion of the Sponsor, disqualification, forfeiture, and the selection of an alternate Potential Winner may result from any of the following: (a) Potential Winner’s failure to respond to initial notification; (b) the failure of notification due to deactivation of the Potential Winner’s Account prior to receipt of notification; (c) Potential Winner’s failure to respond to Sponsor’s comment and direction; (d) Potential Winner’s Account “privacy” is set so that the Potential Winner’s updates/responses/comments may not be visible by Sponsor; (e) Potential Winner’s failure to provide Sponsor with satisfactory proof of age, identity, and residency; and (g) any other non-compliance with these Official Rules. In the event of a Prize forfeiture, the Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, award or not award the forfeited Prize to an alternate Potential Winner. Once a Potential Winner has completed all requirements in these Official Rules and been verified by Sponsor, they will be declared a Winner.

8. Prize(s): The Winner will receive [3 “Zubaz x ’47” hats, each signed by Dan Marino, and a ‘47 Tubluar shirt of their choosing (not signed). (the “Prize”) with a total ARV of $350___. A winner is solely responsible for paying any and all Prize related expenses, including without limitation any and all federal, state, and local taxes, and any and all other costs and expenses not listed above. Any Prize details not specified above will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. The Prize will be delivered to Winner at an address in the United States as designated by Winner. The Prize may be subject to additional terms and conditions. The Prize may not be transferred and must be accepted as awarded. You may not request cash or a substitute prize; however, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize with another prize of equal or greater value if the Prize is not available for any reason, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

The names of companies, products, and logos have been used for identification purposes only and may be the copyrighted properties and trademarks of their respective owners. The mention of any company, or the inclusion of a product or service as a prize, does not imply any association with or endorsement by such company or the manufacturer or distributor of such product or service and, except as otherwise indicated, no association or endorsement is intended or should be inferred.

9. General Conditions: In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Sweepstakes is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, or other technical problem, Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, either: (a) suspend the Sweepstakes to address the impairment and then resume the Sweepstakes in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; (b) award the Prize at random from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment, (c) terminate the Sweepstakes without awarding any prize. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Failure by Sponsor to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. Proof of sending any communication to Sponsor by mail shall not be deemed proof of receipt of that communication by Sponsor. In the event of a dispute as to any online Entry, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address used to enter will be deemed to be the participant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. The Sweepstakes is subject to federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited.

10. Release and Limitations of Liability: By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use of any prize, including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Sweepstakes; (b) technical errors related to computers, servers, providers, or telephone, or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; or (f) injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use of any prize. You further agree that in any cause of action, the Released Parties’ liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Sweepstakes, and in no event shall the Released Parties be liable for attorney’s fees. You waive the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages.

11. Publicity/Rights Granted by You: Except where prohibited by law, by entering and participating in this Sweepstakes, you affirmatively consent and grant, Sponsor, and anyone acting on behalf of Sponsor, or its respective licensees, successors and assigns the license and right, without any further notice, review, or consent, to print, publish, broadcast, distribute, and use, worldwide in any media now known or hereafter in perpetuity and throughout the World, your entry, including, without limitation, the entry and Winner’s name, portrait, picture, voice, name, likeness, opinions, image, state of residence, your entry, statements about the Sweepstakes, and biographical information in any media (i) as news, publicity, or information; (ii) for trade, advertising, or public relations; and (iii) for promotional purposes without any further compensation.

By entering this Sweepstakes, you agree and consent to subscribe to receive email newsletters and marketing communications from Sponsor (including, without limitation, from SB Nation). You can opt-out from receiving this communication at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link contained in the email newsletters.

12. Privacy: Please review the terms and conditions governing use of the application before entering the Sweepstakes. Any information you submit as part of the Sweepstakes will be used for purposes of this Sweepstakes and treated in accordance with Sponsor’s Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. For any privacy concerns or requests, please refer to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy.

13. Disputes: Except where prohibited, you agree that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Sweepstakes or any Prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in Washington, DC. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, your rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of Washington, DC, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of Washington, DC or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Washington, DC.

14. Third Party Platforms: By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants hereby release and agree to hold harmless any third party platform, including without limitation Instagram, that may be used and its affiliates from any and all liability, loss or damages arising from or in connection with the awarding, receipt, and/or use or misuse of prizes or participation in any prize-related activities. Unless otherwise stated to the contrary in these Official Rules, this Sweepstakes is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with any other third party (including, but not limited to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Pinterest, LinkedIn or Google). You understand that you are providing your information to the Sponsor of this Sweepstakes and not to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Pinterest, LinkedIn or Google.

15. Results: To request a winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to 1201 Connecticut Ave., 11th Floor, Washington DC 20036, Attn: SB Nation Super Bowl LIV Giveaway Sweepstakes. Requests must be received within four (4) weeks of the end of the Entry Period.