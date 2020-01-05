This video of a 757 jet landing sideways won’t stop giving me goosebumps

I’ve flown dozens of times, and I’ll admit that every single time we’re landing I have an unnatural tendency to hold my breath. I finally thought I was over it, and then I saw this.

Pilot lands plane sideways in heavy crosswinds at Bristol Airport ✈️ pic.twitter.com/ReZK5yMyZ5 — The Sun (@TheSun) January 2, 2020

Crosswinds of up to 40 knots were reported at Bristol airport in England, which made it exceptionally difficult to land. Conditions weren’t bad enough to cancel flights all together, leading to some more unconventional approaches — like this one.

Believe it or not, this is actually a skill pilots train for — as terrifying as it may look. TUI pilot Capt Brenda Riepsaame Wassink executed a technique called “crabbing,” which involves turning the plane sideways until the last second, at which point the wheels are turned vertically to land on the tarmac.

In a statement TUI praised their pilot’s skills.

“We’re very proud of TUI Airways Captain Brenda Riepsaame Wassink,” the airline said in a statement. It said the landing in adverse weather conditions showcased “how highly skilled and well trained our TUI Airways pilots are.”

Personally, I’m probably going to keep holding my breathe on landings. And also I won’t fly to Bristol any time soon.