This poor cricketer got hit in the nuts THREE TIMES, and the mics caught it

Liam Livingstone had a bad night. A very, very bad night. The British cricketer was playing in the KFC Big Bash League in Australia Tuesday night when he was hit not once, not twice, but thrice in the nuts — and he was mic’d up every time.

It didn't all go Liam's way in that over... OUCH #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/NfmOcSY9XT — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

The first clip wasn’t captured, but the second broadcast him loudly screaming “OHHHHH!” as one would expect when a bouncing cricket ball careens into your testicles at a high rate of speed. Keep in mind this was the second shot of the night.

Then it happened again.

The perfect storm of being hit in the knackers while wearing a microphone. Tears of pain, tears of laughter. Well played Liam. SOUND ON. pic.twitter.com/MWdVOVArXH — Mark Chapman (@markchapman) January 7, 2020

“OHHHH NOOOOOO!”

Honestly, Livingstone should be applauded. If I stub my toe I let out a string of expletives so furious that my mother would be disappointed with me. Here’s a cricket player being hit over, and over, and over again in the balls and he somehow managed to keep it all PG while being on the mic.

I don’t blame the announcers for losing it on commentary. They’re only human. Nut shots are funny enough inherently, let alone seeing the same man continue to be hit in the knackers and screaming in pain with live audio accompaniment.

Cricket mic’ing up batsmen is the best innovation in the history of the sport. Not only do we get insight into the mind of the player, but we keep getting moments like this. No matter how amazing Livingstone’s reactions were on Tuesday night they’ll never hold a candle to the GOAT, Ben Stokes from 2019.

Ben Stokes...sporting moment of the year? "Ahhh in the dick" #Ashes pic.twitter.com/MN0PIWALqE — Peter Davis (@peteydavis) August 18, 2019

Everyone should watch more cricket. That’s my general thesis here.