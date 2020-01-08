These guys beat ‘Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!’ using one controller, blindfolded

If you have nostalgic trauma over struggling to beat Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! on the NES then you’re going to hate this video of two guys beating the game, on one controller, both while blindfolded.

Speed runners SINISTER1 and ZALLARD1 performed the feat during the yearly “Awesome Games Done Quick” marathon, a charity organization benefiting the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Each year there are new, weird ways to play the Punch-Out!! series, but this one might take the cake.

ZALLARD1 controls the movement, while SINISTER1 is responsible for the punching. Being blindfolded requires them to rely solely on audio cues and memorization to master the patterns required to beat each fighter. This sounds simple enough in theory, but putting two players on the same controller adds another level of complexity to the mix. The runners barely communicate with each other during each fight, instead relying on one another to play their part.

The runners destroyed their 40 minutes estimate for completion, beating Tyson and completing the game in 23:39.8.