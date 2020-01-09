You’re about to witness the worst sports commentary of all time

It’s impossibly difficult to come up with good sports banter on the fly, especially during a high school basketball game. That said, my jaw is still on the floor after seeing this.

I’m.... im not sure how I should feel about what this announcer just said? pic.twitter.com/gfvfYVKwme — Chiefs/Ravens/Titans/Vikings Fan (@Ross_homan1) January 9, 2020

“WAS SHE RUN OVER LIKE THAT?!”

OHMYGOD.

OH MY GOD.

OH.

MY.

GOD.

OK, let’s get the big part out of the way first: “Lucy” was a dog, and not a little girl — according to the announcer’s son. Not that this makes the call any better, but at least we don’t need to feel like the worst humans in existence for laughing at this.

When someone is telling a personal story about losing a loved one, pet or otherwise you have two acceptable responses:

I am so sorry.

Nothing at all.

That’s it. Those are the options. You don’t make any other statement, let alone turn it into content in the middle of your basketball game. Now, it’s a little weird a dog’s death would be brought up during a high school game in the first place, but look there’s a lot of dead air to fill during a game like this.

I look forward to more of this announcer’s calls such as:

“We lost our sweet cat to cancer.”

“My star sign is Cancer!”

“It’s good to be back after dealing with my MRSA infection.”

“This crowd is infectious!”

“Over 50 million people died of the Spanish flu.”

“And he just flew from the dotted line!”

Laughing forever, and ever, and ever. Sorry, Lucy, I know you’re in a better place.