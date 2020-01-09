Don’t try this ‘new flex challenge’ at home, unless you are a gymnast

It’s early January, which means gyms everywhere are more crowded than usual with the New Year’s resolution folks (myself included). We all want to get in better shape, but it’s important to remember to understand your limitations.

For instance, when someone posts a “new flex challenge” on Instagram, not everybody will be able to do it. Especially when said challenge is this:

From laying down on your stomach with hands behind your back, the challenge is to get up without going on your side or back.

I don’t even know how to respond to this, it’s so amazing. My first thought was somehow get to your knees then try to finagle yourself upright, but before I complete my mental gymnastics this person was up with ridiculous ease.

This person is Jax Kranitz, a student at the University of Iowa who was on the gymnastics team last year as a freshman before deciding to step away from the sport in November. Suddenly it all became clear how this seemed so easy for her, to move so fluidly. I could only stare in awe, like seeing parkour for the first time (You can just walk up the wall with no accessories needed? Really?).

My spirit animal is the person behind the camera of this video, with the astonished “EXCUSE ME?” reaction to what they just witnessed. We’re all stunned, man.

Back to the point of this new flex challenge — we need to remember that the percentage of the population who should try this is very small. If you are an NCAA gymnast, or were a reasonably short time ago, by all means go for it, and do a celebratory dance after completing this wonderful feat of agility.

But for everyone else — please, God, no. Do not attempt. I repeat: Don’t try this at home.

Unless, of course, you’ve been aching for a muscle pull.