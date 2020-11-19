Kenyon Martin Jr. was selected in the 2020 NBA Draft and now we all feel ancient

Just in case your soul hasn’t been crushed enough by 2020, the NBA Draft came through in the clutch with the 52nd pick and gave us this.
Yes, that’s Kenyon Martin Jr. KENYON MARTIN JR. Entering the NBA after being drafted by Kings (and later traded to the Houston Rockets). I don’t know what more to say. It felt like only yesterday I was seeing Martin play for the Nets and the Nuggets, it was only five years ago that he retired from the league. Heck, I remember seeing Kenyon Martin Jr. sitting on his dad’s lap during post-game press conferences. The slow, inescapable march of time comes for us all.
Kenyon Martin and Kenyon Martin Jr— SB Nation (@SBNation) November 19, 2020
2003 vs. 2020 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xeOaWMF8SE
This is definitely the most pronounced example of an NBA son entering the league and reminding us of our mortality, but certainly not the first. The league has become littered in recent years with the children of past NBA stars. The majority might not be elite talents, and many of them were taken later in the draft — but still, it’s kind of amazing and terrifying that players we saw on the court (seemingly yesterday) are filling the league with their progeny.
Every second-generation player currently in the NBA.
- Bol Bol (drafted 2019): Currently playing for the Bucks, Bol Bol is the son of NBA journeyman (and tallest player in league history) Manute Bol.
- Devin Booker (drafted 2015): Son of Melvin Booker, who spent three years in the NBA in the late 90s.
- Jalen Brunson (drafted 2018): The Mavericks guard is the son of Rick Brunson, who spent seven years in the NBA.
- Amir Coffey (signed 2019): A rotational player for the Clippers, Amir is the son of Richard Coffey who played with the Timberwolves in 1990-91.
- Jae Crowder (drafted 2012): Part of the Miami Heat team that made the NBA finals, Jae is the son of Corey Crowder, who played one season with the Jazz before having an extensive career in Europe.
- Seth and Stephen Curry (drafted 2013 and 2009 respectively): Sons of Dell Curry, pivotal Hornets 6th man during the team’s legendary peak in the early 90s.
- Ed Davis (drafted 2012): The Jazz power forward is the son of the reliable Terry Davis, who played in the NBA for over a decade for four different teams.
- Darius Garland (drafted 2019): Darius was selected 5th overall in 2019 by the Cavaliers. His father, Winston Garland, played in 511 career NBA games.
- Jerami and Jerian Grant (drafted 2014 and 2015 respectively): Son of former NBA player Harvey Grant, the brothers are perhaps better known for their uncle, Bulls legend Horace Grant.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. (drafted 2013): In a fun twist of fate, both Hardaway Jr. and his dad, Tim Hardaway Sr. both played with Dirk Nowitzki on the Mavericks. That’s weird enough on its own.
- Al Horford (drafted 2007): Al’s dad, Tito Horford was a McDonalds All-American in 1985, and played four years in the NBA.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. (drafted 2018): The Grizzlies fowards is the son of Jaren Jackson Sr., who had an extensive journeyman career before retiring in 2002.
- Kevin Love (drafted 2008): Kevin’s dad Stan played in the NBA in the early 1970s, and also had an incredible handlebar mustache.
- Wesley Matthews (signed 2009): The Bucks guard who has played for six teams is the son of Wes Matthews, who won two championship rings with the 1987-88 Lakers.
- Larry Nance Jr. (drafted 2015): Larry Nance Jr. has taken a similar path to his dad, with both playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
- Jabari Parker (drafted 2014): The Kings forward is the son of Sonny Parker, who played for six season with the Golden State Warriors in the late-70s and early-80s.
- Gary Payton II (signed 2016): The Wizards guard is the son of legendary point guard Gary Payton.
- Austin Rivers (drafted 2012): Austin is the son of Doc Rivers, who played in the NBA for 13 years, before becoming a prolific head coach. Doc is now head coach of the 76ers.
- Domantas Sabonis (drafted 2016): The European big man follows in the footsteps of his dad, Arvydas Sabonis, who was both on the Trailblazers, and a literal trainblazer for Euro players.
- Garrett Temple (signed 2009): Both Garrett, and his dad Hollis played for the San Antonio Spurs.
- Klay Thompson (drafted 2011): A key piece of the Warriors success, and one of the best shooters in the NBA — Klay is the son of Mychael Thompson, was was the No. 1 pick in the 1978 draft.
- Andrew Wiggins (drafted 2014): The former No.1 overall pick is the son of Mitchell Wiggins, who played for the Warriors and Rockets in the 1980s.
- Justise Winslow (drafted 2015): Now on the Grizzlies, Justise has had more NBA success than his father, Ricky Winslow, who played one season in the NBA before an extensive career in Europe.