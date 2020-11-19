Kenyon Martin Jr. was selected in the 2020 NBA Draft and now we all feel ancient

Just in case your soul hasn’t been crushed enough by 2020, the NBA Draft came through in the clutch with the 52nd pick and gave us this.

Yes, that’s Kenyon Martin Jr. KENYON MARTIN JR. Entering the NBA after being drafted by Kings (and later traded to the Houston Rockets). I don’t know what more to say. It felt like only yesterday I was seeing Martin play for the Nets and the Nuggets, it was only five years ago that he retired from the league. Heck, I remember seeing Kenyon Martin Jr. sitting on his dad’s lap during post-game press conferences. The slow, inescapable march of time comes for us all.

Kenyon Martin and Kenyon Martin Jr



2003 vs. 2020 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xeOaWMF8SE — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 19, 2020

This is definitely the most pronounced example of an NBA son entering the league and reminding us of our mortality, but certainly not the first. The league has become littered in recent years with the children of past NBA stars. The majority might not be elite talents, and many of them were taken later in the draft — but still, it’s kind of amazing and terrifying that players we saw on the court (seemingly yesterday) are filling the league with their progeny.

Every second-generation player currently in the NBA.