This athletic flying cat makes yours look lazy as hell

The best animal videos end with the unexpected, and this cat gave us just that.
ล้ำมาก!! pic.twitter.com/KsogZGqt9z— ฟิล ปรัชญา นัก CF ชิงแชมป์ประเทศไทย (@PhilPrajya) December 9, 2020
At first I thought the cat was going to drop the pillow on the woman’s head. Then I assumed it was going to attack the other cat — but nah, something far better. This cat jumped off the cupboards, surfed through the air with the pillow like it was doing a Christ Air in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, then landed on the thing perfectly before, presumably, going to sleep.
I’m not even sure a human could pull this off effectively, and we have opposable thumbs. This cat needed to manage extreme athleticism, balance, air control and bravery — all while using just its mouth to carry an entire pillow. I am in awe.
I know the year isn’t done yet, but I don’t think any animal is going to top this incredible feat of athleticism.