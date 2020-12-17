The world’s worst food comes from British stadiums

We’re all familiar with stadium food. Oft-disappointing food items, sold at a premium price because of convenience, that we end up paying because we have to. While we’re well accustomed to the sad chicken fingers, or mediocre cheeseburger you’d find at a concessions stand, a thread on Twitter got people talking about their worst food experiences at British sporting events, and I promise you you’re not ready.

What’s the worst food you have had at a football match? Here’s mine. pic.twitter.com/z9E9lHygKm — Elliot. (@elliotwhu) December 16, 2020

We’re kicking off here with a comically large sausage crammed in a bun that cannot contain its size. Without knowing its taste, I’m kind of okay with this. I’d rather more sausage than bun in this scenario, which is more than I can say for this:

Has to be the Morecambe hotdog at 4 quid a pop pic.twitter.com/HwCKI6mx7m — Adam Lee Castle (@juanbambo) December 16, 2020

Sad sausages are one thing, but I promise you’re not ready for THIS.

I THINK this is supposed to be some sort of gyro platter based on the surrounding items, but it looks like a turd salad.

All pizza is good pizza, except this pizza.

Pizza in Bordeaux for the Wales Slovakia game pic.twitter.com/phkDJUvqQY — Simon Cooke (@MR51CUK) December 16, 2020

Normally I love the idea of brats and prezels, but this was not a normal thread.

Who doesn’t love cheese fries?!

Kingsmeadow (cold) cheese fries pic.twitter.com/E7MX88TFLA — Dávid Pásztor (@D_Peezy) December 17, 2020

This is a child’s lunch.

I was given this at the Etihad stadium last season ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jLFgwXSL2Z — roll ️‍♂️ (@darnroll) December 17, 2020

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a burger with these dimensions before.

Going Green is a critical need to the future of our planet, but shouldn’t be applied to bread.

Outside Carrow road. Fear the luminous green pic.twitter.com/xQ8KB0BlVv — Jonny Ricketts (@reigaterustler) December 17, 2020

You better believe I left the best (worst) for last. I don’t even know how you would begin to eat this.