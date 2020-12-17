 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The world’s worst food comes from British stadiums

Proof the American Revolution was a good idea.

By James Dator
We’re all familiar with stadium food. Oft-disappointing food items, sold at a premium price because of convenience, that we end up paying because we have to. While we’re well accustomed to the sad chicken fingers, or mediocre cheeseburger you’d find at a concessions stand, a thread on Twitter got people talking about their worst food experiences at British sporting events, and I promise you you’re not ready.

We’re kicking off here with a comically large sausage crammed in a bun that cannot contain its size. Without knowing its taste, I’m kind of okay with this. I’d rather more sausage than bun in this scenario, which is more than I can say for this:

Sad sausages are one thing, but I promise you’re not ready for THIS.

I THINK this is supposed to be some sort of gyro platter based on the surrounding items, but it looks like a turd salad.

All pizza is good pizza, except this pizza.

Normally I love the idea of brats and prezels, but this was not a normal thread.

Who doesn’t love cheese fries?!

This is a child’s lunch.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a burger with these dimensions before.

Going Green is a critical need to the future of our planet, but shouldn’t be applied to bread.

You better believe I left the best (worst) for last. I don’t even know how you would begin to eat this.