The world’s worst food comes from British stadiums

We’re all familiar with stadium food. Oft-disappointing food items, sold at a premium price because of convenience, that we end up paying because we have to. While we’re well accustomed to the sad chicken fingers, or mediocre cheeseburger you’d find at a concessions stand, a thread on Twitter got people talking about their worst food experiences at British sporting events, and I promise you you’re not ready.
What’s the worst food you have had at a football match? Here’s mine. pic.twitter.com/z9E9lHygKm— Elliot. (@elliotwhu) December 16, 2020
We’re kicking off here with a comically large sausage crammed in a bun that cannot contain its size. Without knowing its taste, I’m kind of okay with this. I’d rather more sausage than bun in this scenario, which is more than I can say for this:
Has to be the Morecambe hotdog at 4 quid a pop pic.twitter.com/HwCKI6mx7m— Adam Lee Castle (@juanbambo) December 16, 2020
Sad sausages are one thing, but I promise you’re not ready for THIS.
Stevenage away pic.twitter.com/ivOg47Sef4— Cray (@joe9696taylor) December 16, 2020
I THINK this is supposed to be some sort of gyro platter based on the surrounding items, but it looks like a turd salad.
All pizza is good pizza, except this pizza.
Pizza in Bordeaux for the Wales Slovakia game pic.twitter.com/phkDJUvqQY— Simon Cooke (@MR51CUK) December 16, 2020
Normally I love the idea of brats and prezels, but this was not a normal thread.
@joebarlow08 pic.twitter.com/vYpDCUgDF6— Gerard ♂️ (@GerardCrane6) December 16, 2020
Who doesn’t love cheese fries?!
Kingsmeadow (cold) cheese fries pic.twitter.com/E7MX88TFLA— Dávid Pásztor (@D_Peezy) December 17, 2020
This is a child’s lunch.
I was given this at the Etihad stadium last season ♂️ pic.twitter.com/jLFgwXSL2Z— roll ️♂️ (@darnroll) December 17, 2020
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a burger with these dimensions before.
Cheeseburger at Stourbridge. pic.twitter.com/X3noiJum6M— Pete Brooksbank (@petebrooksbank) December 16, 2020
Going Green is a critical need to the future of our planet, but shouldn’t be applied to bread.
Outside Carrow road. Fear the luminous green pic.twitter.com/xQ8KB0BlVv— Jonny Ricketts (@reigaterustler) December 17, 2020
You better believe I left the best (worst) for last. I don’t even know how you would begin to eat this.
I was offered this in the Executive Box at Goodison Park pic.twitter.com/8bq4FLuFmM— (@TeethmanAngry) December 16, 2020