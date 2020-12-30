AEW signed Brodie Lee’s 8-year-old son before his father’s untimely death

The world of professional wrestling lost one of its brightest stars over the weekend when AEW’s Brodie Lee (real name Jon Huber) died after a lengthy battle with a non-covid lung condition. He was 41 years old. Now the wrestling company where Huber competed in his final match is trying to keep his legacy alive, signing his 8-year-old son to a contract.

Announcer Tony Schiavone said on his podcast that Brodie Jr. won the AEW world title in a special event, and that the plan will be for they boy to follow in his father’s footsteps, should he decide to become a wrestler.

“They made him a member of The Dark Order. They put a mask on him. He came out with a kendo stick. He beat up a lot of people. This of course was at a TV taping with nobody in the audience. They signed him to a contract. They legitimately signed him to a contract and when he gets of age, he will be with AEW.”

A wild-haired, scary monster in the ring, Huber has been described by his friends as one of the most loving, caring people in all of wrestling. A man who never forgot those who he met on the independent scene, even when his star was ascending in WWE under the name Luke Harper. Huber always had the time to talk to wrestlers, encourage them, help them and make sure their stars shined. A family man through and through, his wife and children were the center of his life. Dozens of stories are being shared on Twitter about the depth and love he had for others. Whether it was for AEW, WWE, Ring of Honor, or any other of the dozens of promotions Huber worked for, his influence on the business will never be forgotten.

Wednesday will mark the first episode of AEW Dynamite since Huber’s death in a special show to honor his legacy, remember the impact he had on the business, and include matches involving some of the wrestlers who knew him best — culminating in the “Brodie Lee Jr. Dream Match,” a match put together by Huber’s 8-year-old son.

It’s going to be one of the most emotional nights for the sport in recent memory. Wrestling is inherently a business marred by tragedy, but we haven’t lost a star this famous, this young since Eddie Guerrero died in 2005. Rest in peace, Jon Huber.