This Texas high school football player was escorted from field by police after tackling a referee

This is one of the wildest things we’ve seen all year.

By James Dator
A shocking scene in a Texas high school football game has a school and community reeling after an ejected defensive tackle ran back onto the field to tackle a referee.

Edinburg High School defensive end Emmanuel Duran was flagged for roughing the passer, and took issue with the call. After reportedly yelling at officials he was ejected from the game, which is when all hell broke loose. In the video you can see the referee calling the ejection, before Duran returns to the field at almost a full sprint, leveling the referee before team officials and players walked him away.

Police later arrived to escort Duran from the stadium, but have not informed the media whether Duran will be changed with any crimes. As for the referee, thankfully he was okay and able to walk away under his own power to applause from fans in the stands.

The school district has not made a comment on how it will discipline Duran for tackling the official. This story is still developing, and we will have more updates as they become available.