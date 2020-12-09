Von Miller turned his gross ankle scar into an excellent tattoo

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. When it gives you a giant scar from your ankle surgery, you do this.

Von Miller is still recovering from the ankle surgery that ended his season, and while the Denver Broncos’ All-Pro linebacker lets his tendon heal, he did this. It’s simple, but extremely creative. It makes me wonder if Miller asked to ensure he had a smile-shaped incision before getting put on the operating table.

The tattoo also makes me wonder what exactly it is. At first glance the go-to seems to be The Joker, which makes a lot of sense. Not only is it the most popular character the tattoo could be, but also one of Miller’s nicknames. Joker isn’t just a reference to his on-field personality, but the position he plays. The concept of the joker linebacker existed before Miller, but he really popularized it in the modern NFL.

That said, I can’t shake the feeling that this really, really looks like the “Bad Boy” clothing logo.

Sure, Miller’s scar mouth is smiling — but the rest of the logo is there. I’m totally fine with this either being The Joker, or an ode to hilarious mid-90s clothing. It can run the spectrum.