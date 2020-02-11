12 perfect Valentine’s Day cards to send to your favorite sports fan

It’s almost Valentine’s Day! You may already have a special someone in your life, but the rest of us out there need to act fast to get a date before Friday. You could fall back on the tried-and-true methods of sending your crush flowers or chocolates, or you could be creative and send them a sports meme instead.

Thankfully, SB Nation is here to help you out. All you need to do is fill out one of these heartfelt cards, send it to your crush, and hope you don’t get blocked. Good luck!

1. It’s never a bad idea to compare your crush to a #1 draft pick, right?

2. So it must be even better to invoke a Super Bowl champion.

3. Or a World Cup winner.

4. Better yet, just tell them how badly you need them in your life.

5. You should probably make sure that your recipient is a fan of puns before sending some of these.

6. Or you can hope that they’ll be distracted by looking at one of the best athletes in the world.

7. If your crush likes their humor on the darker side, this might be the one for them.

8. You could also brag about your favorite team, and how they just acquired a reigning WNBA champion.

9. This one is perfect if you have a lot of love to go around.

10. If you’re worried about your chances of being rejected, you might just need some Olympic gold to make your case to your future soulmate.

11. Make sure you shoot your shot before your crush has a chance to leave you (and go to Los Angeles, probably)

12. Last but not least, here’s one for the SB Nation superfans.