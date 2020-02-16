The 2020 All-Star Game tipped off with a Kobe Bryant tribute, sung by Jennifer Hudson. Hudson who has one of the best voices of our generation pulled off the performance you would expect: flawless, emotional, and moving. She even broke briefly at the start, reminding us how real this situation is.

Singing Donny Hathaway’s “For All We Know,” her stunning vocals were backed by photos of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

.@IAMJHUD delivers a powerful pregame performance to honor Kobe #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/XwdSes5w97 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

But what makes this perfomance so special and brave, is that Jennifer Hudson is no stranger to tragedy. In 2008, Hudson’s mother, brother, and 7-year-old nephew were murdered by her sister’s estranged husband. In 2012, he was sentenced to life in prison for the murders. On top it of it all? It took place in Chicago, the city where Hudson put on this performance.

Jennifer Hudson has been a legend for a long time. Since overcoming that horrible (and not her fault) 7th place finish on American Idol to winning an Oscar and a Grammy, we truly do not deserve this woman.