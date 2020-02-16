Common’s 27 NBA All-Star Game introduction rhymes, ranked

27. The three-point range from the lane / He’ll give you a dosage / From the Denver Nuggets / Two-time all-star, the Joker, Nikola Jokic

A dosage of what? Why is it the three-point range from the lane instead of “From the three-point range TO the lane.” How can you possibly pass off “dosage” and “Jokic” as an actual rhyme? Does Common think the “c” in “Jokic” is silent?

This isn’t as bad as Nikola Djokovic, but it’s pretty close.

26. He may not talk a lot / But on the court he gives a clinic / A four-time all-star / From the LA Clippers, Kawhi Leonard

This doesn’t even come close to rhyming.

25. We knew he’d be an all-star / From everything he’s shown us / From the Indiana Pacers / Domantas Sabonis

You can tell Common was like, “Man, what the hell am I supposed to say about Domantas Sabonis?”

24. The reigning MVP / Can drive the lane with no refusal / From the Milwaukee Bucks / The captain of the team, Giannis Antetokounmpo

“Antetokounmpo” may seem like a tough word to rhyme, but the ending provides a lot of possibilities given the creative liberties Common took elsewhere. Why not “He spins people like a tornado?” Or something ending with “Look out below?” Or perhaps a reference to his home nation — something like “His steps are as wide as an archipelago?” I expect better.

23. He’s KIA’s Most Improved Player / And tonight he’s ready to rock ‘em / Here from the world champion Toronto Raptors / Give it up for Pascal Siakam

Spicy P is way too cool to be described as “rocking” anyone.

22. Anywhere on the court / He can kill it / From the Portland Trailblazers / Give it up for my man Damian Lillard

“Wait, I gotta introduce the injured player too?”

21. From inside or outside / Either way he’ll get you / First-time all-star / From the Utah Jazz, Donovan “Spida” Mitchell

“You’ll never know what hit you” was sitting right there!

20. From the land down under / He’s always all about winning / From the Philadelphia 76ers / Give it up for Ben Simmons

“He’s always all about winning” is an interesting phrase to use for a dude who refuses to shoot outside of five feet.

19. He’s a two-time all-star / So you know he’ll get it done / From the Milwaukee Bucks / Khris Middle-TON

Look, it’s hard to make Khris Middleton seem cool.

18. 2019 All-Rookie first team / And he’s only just begun / From the Atlanta Hawks / They call him ICE. We also know him as Trae Young

“Young” is such an easy rhyming word that I expected a lot better here.

17. Sixteen-time all-star, three-time NBA champion/ We continue to witness his reign / One of the greatest to play the game/ From the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James

“Reign” and “James” do not rhyme! I get trying to slip in a reference to monarchy, but “James” is such an easy word to rhyme and Common still couldn’t do it. Why not something like “Washed King, taking names” instead of “We continue to witness his reign.” It flows better and it actually rhymes!

16. In the All-Stars / This is his first / From the defending champion Toronto Raptors / Nick Nurse

It is indeed Nick Nurse’s first NBA All-Star Game. This is factually correct.

15. This all-star is the truth / Keeping the defense honest / The reigning Rookie of the Year / From the Dallas Mavericks, Luke Doncic

I give Common credit for using the correct pronunciation (Don-CHICH) rather than the Americanized version that’d make rhyming easier (Don-CHICK). Still, how does Doncic keep the defense honest? Is that a reference to his deep shooting?

14. Going hard in the paint/Is his style/From the Miami Heat/Bam Adebayo

This one seemed ridiculous when I first heard it, but it’s really damn hard to find a good rhyme for “Adebayo.” If only we could find a way to rhyme his first name instead of his last.

13. Here from the champion Toronto Raptors / And you know they did it proudly / Six-time all-star and floor commander / Kyle Lowry

Common had pretty much any adverb at his disposal to use, and he chose ... an adequate one, I suppose. You do associate Lowry’s game with pride, especially given his long history with the Raptors. Still, I would have lost it if Common had managed to sneak in a phrase like “doughy” or “pudgy.”

12. A seven-time all-star / One of the generation’s greatest / From the South Side of Chicago and the Los Angeles Lakers / Anthony Davis

You wouldn’t immediately associate Davis with being one of this generation’s greatest, at least not before several other all-stars on this list. But at least this actually (kinda) rhymes.

11. In his breakout season / Representing the Bayou Kingdom / First-time all-star from the New Orleans Pelicans / Brandon Ingram

Solid. Would’ve flowed even better if he didn’t have to say “First-time all-star.”

10. A big man with big skills / Yes indeed / From the Philadelphia 76ers / Joel Embiid

9. A 10-time all-star / He’s a general with the ball / From the Oklahoma City Thunder / The great Chris Paul

Simple and succinct. Don’t need to overcomplicate these.

8. When he heats up from outside / It’s like a pressure cooker / First-time all-star / From the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker

This was a bit of a mouthful, but Common stuck the landing with “pressure cooker.” Evocative, an accurate description of Booker’s game, and a perfect rhyme to boot.

7. A league MVP / Who breaks ankles with no pardon / From the Houston Rockets / The league’s leading scorer, James Harden

The phrasing is a tad weird, because you’d never actually say that anyone ruthlessly drives by someone “with no pardon.” But you need to say something like that to make the rhyme work, and the rest accurately describes the experience of going against The Beard. (Though a cooler version of something like “There’s no way you can guard him” would’ve worked as well).

6. He got crazy skills / And you can’t overstate them / From the Boston Celtics / First-time all-star Jayson Tatum

Bonus points for rhyming a last name with the combination of the second half of one word and a full other one.

5. Think you can shake / This first-time all-star? / Au contrare mon frere / From the Utah Jazz, the Stifle Tower, Rudy Gobert

Love using French to create an accurate rhyme. Love the defiant tone for someone who is such a towering figure inside. Terrific all around.

4. Known for his fashion / But his triple-doubles are his best look / From the Houston Rockets / Give it up for Russell Westbrook

This one had it all. Terrific flow, a quality rhyme, and an ideal summation of Westbrook’s two most recognizable traits.

3. Like a protest on the court / He’s an all-time disruptor / From the Miami Heat / Y’all give it up for Jimmy Butler

Absolutely brilliant to tie in that famous Timberwolves practice. This rhyme was such a classic NBA Easter Egg that I wonder if it was intentional.

2. A four-time all-star / He handles the rock like Gibraltar / From the Boston Celtics / Give it up for Kemba Walker

HE HANDLES THE ROCK LIKE GIBRALTAR. HE HANDLES THE ROCK LIKE GIBRALTAR.

I do wonder about the mechanics of this rhyme. This is presumably a reference to the Rock of Gibraltar, a massive structure that overlooks the Mediterranean Sea. You’d think it’d be used to evoke something large and immovable, hence the saying, “solid as the Rock of Gibraltar.” Instead, Common is suggesting that Walker is known for ... weaving it back and forth at the tip of his fingers? Kinda hard to do that to something that never moves.

Still ... HE HANDLES THE ROCK LIKE GIBRALTAR. HE HANDLES THE ROCK LIKE GIBRALTAR.

1. Making his second all-star appearance / He runs the team like a mogul / From the Los Angeles Lakers / The coach, Frank Vogel

Vogel is a wonderful coach. He does not, in any way imaginable, run the Los Angeles Lakers like a mogul.