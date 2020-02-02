SB Nation on Radio Row at Super Bowl LIV

SB Nation’s team brands were well represented in Miami during the week leading up to Super Bowl LIV. We’ve got a ton of content we want to share with you, and you can find links to it all below.

Pete Sweeney from Arrowhead Pride and Kyle Posey from Niners Nation are on the team beats, bringing you the latest and greatest on the Chiefs and 49ers right up through the game on Sunday. RJ Ochoa from Blogging the Boys spent the week on Radio Row with SB Nation’s NFL associate director Jeanna Thomas and podcasts executive producer John Gennaro having fascinating conversations with NFL stars, draft prospects, and other personalities.

We’ve put all of that coverage right here for your enjoyment.

Nick Mangold , former New York Jets C

Mangold talked about his first concert (Black Sabbath at Wright State University’s Nutter Center when he was 13 years old) and shared some insight on the ideal sleeping temperature for offensive linemen.

Kyle Turley , former Saints, Rams, and Chiefs OT

Turley insists cannabis saved his life, and he’s using his platform to help others learn about the health benefits. He shared his outlook on the Chiefs, Rams, and Saints, too.

Marshall Newhouse , NFL free agent OT

Newhouse was drafted by the Packers, and he was most recently with the Patriots. He talked about the retirement of Dante Scarnecchia, what Tom Brady’s really like, and the Patriot way.

Todd Fuhrman, Fox betting analyst

If you’re even remotely interested in sports betting, you don’t want to miss this one. Fuhrman shared his insight on how odds are developed for Super Bowl entertainment prop bets and much more.

Dr. Jen Welter, first female coach in the NFL

Welter is a trailblazer, and her enthusiasm for leveling the playing field for young women is contagious. She talks with us about her time as the Cardinals’ LBs coach, the 49ers’ Katie Sowers, and her Kick (Gl)ass foundation, which exposes girls to football and STEM opportunities.

Jay Glazer, Fox Sports NFL insider

Glazer shed some light on new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy’s character. You’re not going to want to miss his insight on Jimmy Johnson’s Hall of Fame announcement, or his story on breaking the news to Michael Strahan that he wasn’t going to be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

Chad Millman, chief content officer for The Action Network

If you’re interested in sports betting and you don’t have The Action Network app on your phone, Ochoa and Millman will convince you to change that in this podcast. Chad also looked back at his Project 256, where he bet on every single NFL game in 2019 and won 56 percent of those bets.

Akshay Khanna, GM of sports at StubHub

Khanna was kind enough to join us to talk about all things Super Bowl tickets and the data behind it. It’s a fascinating and fun listen.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Falcons beat writer for the AJC

Ledbetter joined Thomas on Radio Row to talk about the outlook for the Falcons in 2020, Austin Hooper’s future, and more.

Joe Theismann, former Washington QB and Super Bowl champion

If Theismann had to pick between playing for the Niners or the Chiefs right now, he’d still choose Washington. Tune into this one for some excellent insight from a legendary player.

Christian McCaffrey , Panthers RB

Is a hot dog a sandwich? The third player in NFL history to hit 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in a single season says absolutely not.

Darren Rovell, sports business analyst for The Action Network

Rovell talked about the changes in Super Bowl host city parties over the years, why Saints fans ribbing Falcons fans about 28-3 makes no sense, and more. This is, as Rovell would say, tremendous content.

Alexa Score, Vikings sideline reporter

Come for the unparalleled insight into the Vikings, and stay for the fun. Score is a former professional wakeboarder who helps Thomas educate Ochoa about pontoon boats.

Cynthia Frelund, NFL data science for NFL Network

In one of our most fascinating conversations of the week, Frelund shares how she analyzes the offensive line and safety positions and much more.

Daniel Wallach, gaming law and sports betting attorney

We revisit Deflategate, the Ezekiel Elliott suspension, and discuss the current issue with the Saints’ connection to a lawsuit about child sexual abuse against the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

Oliver Luck, XFL commissioner

If you’re dreading the end of football season, this interview with XFL commissioner Oliver Luck (yes, he’s Andrew’s dad) will get you fired up for the league to kick off its new season the weekend after the Super Bowl.

Jake Fromm, former UGA QB and 2020 draft prospect

Ochoa and Thomas chat with Fromm, AKA Jake from State Farm, about preparing for the draft and what he’s watching on Netflix, which is definitely Grey’s Anatomy.

Terry McLaurin , Washington WR

McLaurin talked about playing in the pros with Ohio State teammate Dwayne Haskins, his outlook on Washington’s future under Ron Rivera’s leadership, and details about just how important The Game against That Team Up North is for the Buckeyes.

Jay Ajayi , free agent NFL RB

Ajayi talked with us about his experience as a pro FIFA player, winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles, and whether his Super Bowl ring is bigger than Thomas’ engagement ring.

Bob Sturm, The Athletic Dallas

Sturm and Ochoa chat about all things Cowboys, including fans’ perspectives on Dez Bryant and the outlook for the team under McCarthy’s leadership.

Emmitt Smith, Hall of Fame RB

It’s not every day we get a Hall of Famer to join us to talk about Jimmy Johnson’s induction into the Hall, the outlook on the Cowboys, and more.

Jason Robbins, DraftKings CEO

Every DFS player needs to hear this. Robbins talks about the different formats available on DraftKings and the strategies behind them, as well as the community DFS can build.

Beau Tanner, former BYU DB and 2020 draft prospect

Does your team need a defensive back in the 2020 draft? Then get to know Tanner, who talked about his draft preparation process and his favorite show to binge watch on Netflix.

Will Cain, ESPN Radio

Ochoa has the hot take that Aaron Rodgers isn’t good, and much more during this chat with Cain.

Keith Ismael, former SDSU OL and 2020 draft prospect

Ismael loves to cook, he’s a big fan of the movie Ratatouille, and if your team needs an offensive lineman in the 2020 draft, you’ll be rooting for them to grab this guy.

Auden Tate , Cincinnati Bengals WR

Tate’s go-to meal? Turkey wings, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, and cornbread. He’s a huge fan of The Office, further confirming his good taste. Tate joined Ochoa and Thomas to talk about all of this, as well as the Bengals.

Harrison Hand, former Temple CB and 2020 draft prospect

Matt Rhule was one of the hottest head coaching prospects this offseason, and he got snatched up by the Carolina Panthers early in the process. Hand, who transferred to Temple from Baylor, shares his unique perspective on Rhule as well as some insight into what to expect from him in the NFL.

Patrick Taylor, Jr., former Memphis RB and 2020 draft prospect

What’s the best BBQ in Memphis? Taylor’s got the answer in this podcast. He talks about his experience as a WR in high school and how his route running skills will help him in the NFL, and much more.

Xavier Woods , Dallas Cowboys S

Woods joined Ochoa to talk about all things Cowboys, including his offseason, his goals for 2020, and reality TV.

Commander Dan Kitts, lead pilot for Super Bowl flyover

We didn’t expect to land this interview, and it ended up being one of our favorites of the week. Commander Kitts will be the lead pilot for the Super Bowl flyover, and he talked about the planning and precision involved in this fascinating podcast.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports senior NFL writer

Which team will win the NFC East next year? What about the NFC South? What podcasts does Brinson’s wife listen to? Will answers all of these burning questions in our chat with him on Radio Row.

Mina Kimes, ESPN senior writer

Kimes joined us to chat about the Seahawks, obviously, and how the quarterback carousel may shake out. She shared her excellent opinions on Matt Ryan, and much more. This was one of our favorite conversations of the entire week, and you won’t want to miss it.

