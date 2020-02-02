 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The apparent meaning behind the Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show meme

It is purported to be an Arabic chant called ‘zaghrouta.’

By SB Nation Staff

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought it home during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with their incredibly fun, upbeat and athletic performance. There was one moment, though, that folks couldn’t stop talking about.

In the middle of her set, Shakira leaned into the camera and stuck out her tongue in a trill, and the moment instantly became the meme of the night. However, as Twitter user @Rawan pointed out, Shakira appeared to be doing an Arabic celebration chant called “zaghrouta.”

Zaghrouta is a “long, wavering high-pitched vocal soul representing trills of joy,” usually performed during joyful events like weddings and parties, according to the American Tunisian Association.

So it makes sense why Shakira, who has honored her Arabic roots in her music, might share a zaghrouta on one of the biggest stages of her life: the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

