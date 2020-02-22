How to play the Fumble Invitational

We tried to warn you. We told you not to play this course. You didn’t listen. Now you have to deal with the consequences.

Like I said in the video, this isn’t as simple as picking one course and staying the course (get it?). We ran into an object limit midway through the seventh hole.

So instead of one course file, we had to make four different courses. If you want to play the course in full, you will have to add up the score yourself.

Now that the context is out of the way, here are the file names of the REAL FUMBLE INVITATIONAL.

Any course with a file name/picture different to this one is not the real/complete Fumble Invitational. If you see other file names that have to do with the Fumble Invitational, those are likely prototypes and other attempts to copy the course. They won’t have the par-7 holes like the ones in the picture. Be sure to check that every hole in the course description has a par divisible by seven.

Also, we got this warning when we published our courses since each was less than nine holes.

We don’t know what this means. We also don’t know if this is a cross-console database, but if it is we wanted to let you know we used an Xbox One for the making of this course and video.

If you want to play this game and let us know your score, be sure to tweet @Kofie and use the hashtag #FumbleInvitational.

Happy playing.