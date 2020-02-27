How Coronavirus could impact the Olympics and other sports

As nations around the world brace themselves for the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus), the global sports community is also trying to determine how to move forward in the coming months. The virus, which is now present in dozens of countries, is most heavily impacting China, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan — the expectation being the virus will spread further, potentially disrupting daily life in nations around the world.

Sporting events are of major concern as vectors for infection. Thousands of people in close proximity gathering in one location naturally increases risk of viral spread, and with so much still unknown about Covid-19’s transmission (particularly whether the illness spreads asymptomatically) leagues and governing bodies will have to determine whether to cancel or postpone major sporting events to prevent further infection.

The biggest immediate impact to a large-scale event in the United States are the NCAA March Madness tournaments scheduled to begin on March 17. At this time, there is no plan to delay or postpone games, but an NCAA spokesperson told USA Today they are “keenly aware” of the virus and will continue to monitor the situation and advisories from the CDC.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is taking a “wait and see” approach regarding the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the largest sporting event potentially impacted by Covid-19. There’s a possibility the games could be moved should it prove too risky to hold the games in Tokyo. However, former IOC member Dick Pound told the New York Times attempting to move the Olympics in five months is impossible because of infrastructure and planning that takes years to put in place.

A Six Nations rugby match between Ireland and Italy has been indefinitely postponed after Irish health minister Simon Harris advised the team against traveling to Italy to play. Eleven cities in northern Italy are dealing with significant Covid-19 outbreaks with an estimated 528 diagnosed cases. Five matches scheduled to take place in Italy’s Serie A this week will instead take place behind closed doors in an effort to keep the soccer league moving forward while protecting the public from infection.

Sporting events in Asia are bearing the brunt of the epidemic. South Korea was set to host the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships, which have now been cancelled outright, while the Table Tennis World Championship is postponed until June.

Epidemiologists are trying to get a better sense of the threat of Covid-19 and how it spreads, but for now the best defense in affected areas is frequent hand-washing, protective masks and avoiding heavily populated areas as much as possible.