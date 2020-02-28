If you can’t appreciate NCAA gymnastics, then you are a soulless husk incapable of joy. Sorry if that seems harsh, but watch this video of UCLA’s Nia Dennis to prove me wrong.

A homecoming performance that would make @Beyonce proud! @DennisNia made us lose our breath with her 9.975 on floor exercise last weekend in Pauley.



Who else is crazy in love with her routine? pic.twitter.com/XE4VvTrZOK — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) February 28, 2020

Dennis went big Thursday night and earned a 9.975 score in a Beyonce-themed floor routine that everyone is talking about. Every moment is just dripping in style, from the incredible tumbling passes to putting a crown on her head to end the routine, punctuating that Dennis was the queen on the night.

This routine happened on Dennis’ 21st birthday, just in case this moment needed to be any more iconic. Not only was it a stunning solo performance, but UCLA had an amazing night overall. Three gymnasts scored identical 9.975 scores on floor to lead the Bruins. Alas, it wasn’t enough — they fell to Utah by 0.05 points.

Nevertheless, we’ll be thinking about Dennis’ routine for a long time.