Who is who on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3?

The Masked Singer kicked off after Super Bowl LIV and apparently we’re going to have a lot of athletes ... or at least connections to the Super Bowl ... in Season 3. As a matter of fact, this class of celebrities dressed in elaborate costumes will have a combined 69 Grammy nominations, 11 Super Bowl appearances, and three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

So why is a sports website covering The Masked Singer? Because every good competition qualifies as sports.

There are possible spoilers ahead and these are our best guesses for the most ridiculous competition show on television:

Still in competition:

White Tiger: Rob Gronkowski

Why? Well the tiger’s walk and dance moves were eerily similar. He also mentioned “four score and seven years ago” which is 87 and that is Gronk’s football number.

How confident? 80%

Turtle: Jesse McCartney

Why? The voice (it’s very good voice) sounds extremely like Jesse McCartney but the clues didn’t match.

How confident? 50%

Llama: I’ve got no idea

Why? The clues included a radio DJ and a scene from the movie Ghost. I truly have no idea yet.

How confident? 0%

Miss Monster: There are a lot of guesses out there for Chaka Khan

Why? Look if Questlove thinks it, I’m with it

Ok CHAKA KHAN is that pink thing no doubt!!!!!!!! @MaskedSingerFOX — Ate. Too. Fore. (@questlove) February 3, 2020

How confident? 32% just because it’s so early.

Kangaroo: Jordyn Woods?

Why? Because Twitter thinks so due to her voice.

How confident? 28%

Eliminated:

Robot: Lil Wayne - Eliminated Week 1

I will never be over the fact that Lil Wayne was eliminated on a singing show possibly before Rob Gronkowski.