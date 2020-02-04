Like all good things, Dunkaroos are making a comeback

Dunkaroos, the simple yet perfect snack of bite-size cookies with a side of frosting, are coming back this summer.

Those aren’t words any of us expected to read or write in the year 2020, and yet, here we are. A snack many of us held in such high regard as children will be hitting shelves again in the United States for the first time since 2012.

General Mills made the announcement — arguably the biggest since Michael Jordan’s first comeback — through a blog on their website and proceeded to lean into the nostalgia on Twitter.

The year is 1997. Your Tamagotchi is thriving. You just set a new personal best with your Bop It. Your mom packed Dunkaroos in your lunch. Everyone at school wants to be your friend. Life is good.



The year is 2020. You just found out Dunkaroos are coming back. Life is good. — Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) February 3, 2020

If you’ve been seeing Dunkaroos on the timeline and don’t understand all the fuss, it’s fine. This one falls into the very loose "Only ‘90s Kids Will Remember This One" category. That’s typically annoying, not to mention an imperfect distinction since most of the ‘90s parody accounts on social media platforms are run by kids who were born somewhere between 1998 and 2002. Y’all don’t even remember the 2001 Philadelphia 76ers or Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Stop it.

Dunkaroos were the highest form of currency at lunch for some schools across the country, up there with Fruit Roll-Ups and other various snack items your parents might throw into your lunch. Depending on who wanted them, you could acquire an entire meal for a single pack.

All good things come back around, like the Charlotte Hornets, the Memphis Grizzlies’ throwback uniforms, short shorts in basketball, and Boyz II Men (they’ve done seemingly every important national anthem that wasn’t the Super Bowl in the past two weeks somehow?). A comeback didn’t seem possible, but Dunkaroos had to.

Personally, I can’t wait to eat as many Dunkaroos as I want while watching Rugrats and Hey Arnold until I get absolutely sick of it. This is everything 7-year-old me dreamed of.

Sorry, mom.

Kind of?

Not really.

The summer seems a long way away right now, but Dunkaroos are worth the wait.