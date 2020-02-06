The newest NFL ‘Bad Lip Reading’ might be the best one yet

A yearly tradition like no other. The folks at Bad Lip Reading put out their latest video focused on the 2019 NFL season, and it’s an utter delight.

Taking inspiration from Key & Peele, the video pays homage to the famous “East-West Shrine Game” player introduction sketches — this time with bad lip reading of some of the NFL’s biggest names. I didn’t know how much I needed Matt Ryan saying his name was “Buckrain Politosh” until this moment.

Naturally there’s lot of great moments too, but these are my top five:

Tom Brady ranting about his hatred of cats because they “pee in little tubs.” Romeo Crennel and Pete Carroll having a wizard duel. Mark Ingram leading a group of Ravens fans in the raucous singing of “Heaven in a Pickle.” A referee giving a speech about the quiet desperation of a macaw. Isiah Wynn of the Patriots telling the world he collects pictures of horses.

I am truly mystified by how much time and effort must go in to making these videos every year. It’s incredible.