The NBA suspends season over coronavirus pandemic

The NBA announced it is suspending the season for an undetermined amount of time after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for Covid-19 prior to a game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. That game was postponed just before tip-off and both teams have been quarantined in the arena.

Here’s the official statement from the NBA:

The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for Covid-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena. The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

There were four games being played when the NBA made its announcement. Those games were completed. A game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings scheduled for later in the night was postponed.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, any team that faced the Jazz in the last 10 days must now self-quarantine.

More from Woj:

Jazz and Thunder officials worked together on Wednesday as they awaited results of Rudy Gobert's coronavirus test, sources tell ESPN. Jazz wanted to make sure no OKC player had physical contact or became exposed to any Utah player before the result of Gobert's test was known. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Here’s Mark Cuban’s live response to the news that the season was suspended:

Mark Cuban reacts moments after the NBA season was suspended. pic.twitter.com/4g8Z7yLts6 — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

Cuban also gave this in-game interview after learning the news:

Mark Cuban says he's going to put a program in place to take care of Mavericks concession workers and others making hourly pay who will lose work time due to NBA coronavirus shutdown pic.twitter.com/hbCWnMI8H5 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 12, 2020

