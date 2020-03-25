A reporter smartly ran away from a herd of bison and became the latest meme

NBC Montana’s Deion Broxton was just trying to record a news segment Wednesday at Yellowstone National Park. But instead of getting the story, he became the story (not to mention a great Twitter reaction).

There was a herd of bison walking right toward me at @YellowstoneNPS today! pic.twitter.com/sdrBvojpwF — Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 25, 2020

At the start of the clip, Broxton is clearly trying hard to focus on the camera. He maintains the body language of a serious reporter, but his eyes keep wandering as if they were magnetized no matter how hard he attempts to look straight ahead.

It turns out he was looking at a herd of bison walking toward him, and since he’s presumably a one-person camera crew, he had no backup. All he could do was exclaim, “Oh my God. Oh, I ain’t messing with you. Oh, no. Oh, no. I’m not messing with you.”

And the best/worst part of the video is we never get to see the herd of bison. Were they dangerously close to Broxton? How many bison were there? All we really get to see is the open trunk of his car. (Kudos to Broxton for leaving that open while he attempted to record his segment. It definitely came in handy.)

Put in this situation, we would probably all react similarly, but very few of us would be able to laugh about it and put it online for everyone to enjoy. We’re glad you’re safe, Deion. And thank you for the next best reaction video.