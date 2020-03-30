Zdeno Chara on Tuukka Rask's farts:



Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara revealed during a video call that there’s one person he wouldn’t like to be quarantined with: teammate and goaltender Tuukka Rask. Why would he prefer literally anyone else as a quarantine buddy? Is it because they’re not compatible? Is one messy and the other is super neat? Nope.

It’s because of farts.

Rask apparently has the worst farts Chara has ever come across.

But it’s simply not because of one fart. If you’re known for farts, specifically bad ones, then that means you’re probably not shy about ripping one in front of others. Maybe you were shy about it during that first accidental toot. But after learning about the rancid power your wind possesses, you probably take pride in seeing those in proximity to you wince and clear the room.

And it turns out Rask isn’t shy about farting. When asked in 2014 about whether P.K. Subban has farted on him during games as a distraction (yes, that was a real question), Rask denied it, but admitted he usually does the farting. It sounds like Rask is a serial farter.

Thanks to Chara, we also know the possible source of the smell: chicken wings.

Zdeno Chara said he would least like to be quarantined with Tuukka Rask because of "the way he farts ... the smell is awful. He likes his chicken wings. Sometimes I have to sit behind him on the bus and I have to control myself sometimes."



Not only that, but we also learn that he’s farting up the team bus.

During this coronavirus pandemic, we hope everyone stays at home, including Rask. We just hope he and his loved ones are practicing social distancing — mostly to prevent the spread of the virus, but also to avoid the stench of any putrid farts.