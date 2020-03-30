Joe Buck and other sports broadcasters are commentating over everyday things and it rules

There are no live sports due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, and those fortunate enough to be healthy and locked inside their homes are starting to get bored. Really bored. That includes sports broadcasters, who have nothing new to project their iconic voices on, so they’ve begun to use their talents for good to create sports-adjacent content to brighten our days.

Andrew Cotter, a broadcaster who covers golf and rugby for BBC, pitted his dogs, Olive and Mabel, in an eating competition, and narrated it for two straight minutes. It’s incredible.

Olive, the dog with black fur, was allegedly a five-time champ going into this matchup, meaning Cotter had done this several times before filming. Amazing. To no surprise, she won. Cotter gave classic lines like “Mabel, heavy tail use. Happy to be alive. Everything’s amazing” and “Olive, focus, relentless; tasting absolutely nothing.”

Three days later, the video has been shared nearly 75,000 times on Twitter.

Cotter isn’t the only one, either. Joe Buck, who covers the MLB and NFL for Fox, has been commentating a ton of random events.

Here, Buck gives play-by-play on golfer Justin Thomas fixing his hair:

Here’s my buddy @pgatour player @JustinThomas34. Is this the most captivating video? No. Is it relatable to 75% of the men that will see it? Yes. Yes, it is. Justin, we can DM about who to go see. Also, I did the @JordanSpieth line per your request so now make a donation! pic.twitter.com/bwzAhCgPyB — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 28, 2020

Here he narrates a kid killing a spider:

Some kids have Confirmations, some have Bar Mitzvah’s, but in @BurtzlaffMike’s house, you become a man when you are tasked with eliminating unwanted spiders in the house. Good job kid! pic.twitter.com/1gOKjJr7j5 — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 28, 2020

A bunch of chickens:

This one was weirdly mesmerizing. @aimeeleighyoung should set up a webcam and sell subscriptions to this pic.twitter.com/3tVNlcSO4I — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 27, 2020

An in-home basketball game:

I hope the Santom family inspires @KingJames family to post something similar. Even though we don’t actually see a made basket…I appreciate the effort here. Thank you @michellesantom, I hope you guys stay safe and no one breaks any bones. pic.twitter.com/rs47G1GMHo — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 27, 2020

A kid’s little league hit:

This one felt especially good to do since a lot of us wish we were watching @MLB about now. From the look of it, Walker Sumerel might be there one day!! This kid can fly!! Thanks for sending this in @chiefsums and I hope the Springville Mets are back in action soon! pic.twitter.com/YANhp5Qotv — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 27, 2020

This reporter fitting Oreos in his mouth:

I usually don't have to tweet, “Don’t try this at home,” but for the love of God, DONT TRY THIS AT HOME. @worldofisaac, if you get an @oreo deal out of this, you owe 10% to charity. pic.twitter.com/tpeitoDeQM — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 26, 2020

Thank you, sports broadcasters, for giving us something to laugh about online.