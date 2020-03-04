Shaq’s real hairline was revealed after losing a bet to Dwyane Wade

Shaquille O’Neal turned up to TNT on Tuesday night looking a little ... different.

.@SHAQ’s punishment for losing his friendly wager with D-Wade is priceless pic.twitter.com/JII7yrrH99 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2020

Shaq made a bet with Dwyane Wade that the Bucks would blow out the Heat by 20 on Monday night, which went poorly. Miami ultimately won by 16, Shaq lost the bet, and Wade wanted something a little more personal than money.

Credit where it’s due to Shaq for honoring the bet and looking goofy on live TV for our collective enjoyment. Of course, he also took the opportunity to take a jab, saying his hairline “looks like Kenny Smith’s,” but added that he plans to sport the new look all week in honor of losing the bet.

Here’s to you, Shaq, for paying up, making us laugh and having a hairline with such an obtuse angle it looks like Pac-Man trying to munch a power pellet.