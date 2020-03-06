Welcome to the Friday mailbag! I hope everyone had a great week and has a weekend filled with XFL watching and mock draft reading.

Players have been public about their CBA votes over the last few days on Twitter. They often seem to be in disagreement. Will this lead to infighting between the players? — @cater123

Well, I can certainly see where this is coming from. Players on both sides of the vote have been vocal about what they believe. There have been far more players who’ve been outspoken on their “no” vote on the CBA than a “yes” vote, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a majority feels that way.

I do not think this would lead to fracturing because in general, players don’t care about the CBA process. It’s a huge issue and something Aaron Rodgers discussed:

Rodgers jokes that it's hard to believe in the players fortitude if they were to go on strike when they won't even read an email about the CBA. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) March 6, 2020

The players don’t even read the emails and information that’s sent to them. They just vote based on what they’ve seen on Twitter or what their player rep tells them. They aren’t part of the process, so the result isn’t as important to them. And in the end, everyone will get paid for next season.

Do you believe the players will vote yes for the CBA? And how would you vote? — @bearsforfears

I’ll answer the latter first. I would most likely vote yes, but I haven’t seen all the details. It’s OK to wait for all the details before giving a final opinion, which is something no one does anymore. I think I’m leaning yes because while this deal has plenty of shortcomings, the core group of players will see increases in benefits and salary.

I do believe the players will approve the new CBA. It benefits the younger guys, who outnumber the veterans. It just needs a majority of players to pass. If only 500 vote, it just needs 251 votes. This proposal should clear that bar. I do find it an odd process when the executive committee — who’s been in negotiations for almost a year — can vote to NOT ratify the CBA, but the players can overrule that with a vote.

If you were a team that needed starting-caliber offensive linemen this offseason, what would be your ideal five-man group? You can definitely nerd out from a scheme perspective. Let’s assume that you have a decent amount of cap space and good draft capital. — @adamrads0925

Well now, don’t tempt me to nerd out about offensive linemen. This is a fascinating offseason for the offensive line position. There are plenty of options in free agency, but most, especially at tackle, are older veterans. In the draft, there’s a clear top four in the offensive tackle class. But, I’ll give this a shot.

Left tackle: Even though the free agent class includes future Hall of Famer Jason Peters, plus Trent Williams via trade, I’d draft a left tackle. This class has four linemen who will be drafted in the top 15. If I had to choose, I’d take Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Jr. He’s the most pro-ready lineman now, and that’s important to me. He’s athletic, but also strong and powerful. He’s got good hands and understands blocking angles. While he played right tackle in college, he’d be able to play left tackle.

Left guard: I’d sign Joe Thuney from the Patriots. I’d spend the money on the four-year starter. He’s rock solid and is able to make any block. I like his leadership, too. Even though I’d be comfortable putting him at either guard position, I’d leave him at left guard.

Center: I’d draft Nick Harris from Washington. Harris is a fireplug who will be a mid-round pick or later. He’s undersized, but who cares? Rodney Hudson isn’t much bigger. With fewer nose tackles in the NFL, I don’t think Harris would struggle with power. His best attribute is his willingness to finish blocks, which can’t be taught.

Right guard: I’d sign Ron Leary, who won’t be back in Denver. He will be “cheap” and will have plenty left in the tank. This is a good value and another veteran to help a young center.

Right tackle: I’d sign Bryan Bulaga, the longtime Packers right tackle. It’s a passing league and Bulaga is one of the best in the game at staying in front of his man. Because of his age and injury history, he should come as a bargain.

I’ll add a bonus pick: Calvin Throckmorton from Oregon as a late-round draft pick. Throck played every position on Oregon’s offensive line. He started games at right tackle and center last season. He’s got amazing versatility, and there’s so much value in drafting a player like him.