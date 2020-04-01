The coronavirus pandemic has sent more people to work from home than ever before, and a video conferencing service called Zoom has become a big part of our lives. But no matter whether you’re working or attending classes over video chat, you might find yourself challenged to make your background presentable.

Thankfully, Zoom has a green-screen option to fix that. You can choose from one of the service’s existing options or upload your own. Here are 10 backgrounds that will take you around the world while safely social distancing at home.

Oh, one last thing — Gritty’s there, too.

1. This one’s perfect if your real room is too messy to show off on camera.

2. Just because you’re stuck at home doesn’t mean you can’t pretend to travel the world.

3. Place yourself into one of the greatest moments of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

4. You could recreate a scenic beach vacation at home.

5. Or even a trip to the mountains.

6. Gritty is here at Staples Center to show you that game recognizes game.

7. Attend Washington D.C.’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival safely from your home.

8. Oh, to be a tiny Gritty flea living on the Monday Night Football cat.

9. This garden background is perfect for tricking your colleagues or classmates into thinking that you have a green thumb.

10. Last but not least, here’s a Gritty who’s actually in the right place — Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.