People are begging Joe Buck to add sports commentary to their sex tapes

Joe Buck has become a sports hero in the absence of games to give intense, play-by-play commentary of everyday, mundane tasks.

Joe @Buck spent his Monday calling play-by-play over your best moments from home during quarantine and it is incredible pic.twitter.com/cBzj5oeEeF — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 25, 2020

And, like all things in this world we made it one week before people wanted to make it a sex thing. Buck told KMOX radio in St. Louis that since videos were posted of him adding sports commentary to grilling and kids games of football he’s received dozens of requests to add his signature voice to videos of people boning.

“Yeah, I’ve had a couple of submissions from let’s say, a man and a woman, that just didn’t seem appropriate to put my voice to in this stage of my life. Maybe later in life, but not now. I look at these videos very carefully and pick the ones that seem the most wholesome to put my voice to.”

At least Buck isn’t ruling out a later-career pivot to porn announcing, because it’s always good to keep your career options open.

It’s wholly bizarre, and also utterly unsurprising. It would be expected at the best of times, let alone a moment in history where everyone has too much time on their hands. Personally I couldn’t really think of a signature Buck catch phrase that applied to sex, so let’s fire up the old Google machine.

This checks out.