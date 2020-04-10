Squirrel gymnastics was the sport we never knew we needed until now

It took three weeks before we became so desperate for sports we started looking for it everywhere, but here we are — and it’s spectacular.

This simple, ordinary, backyard squirrel spinning around a feeder like it’s an amusement park ride is both hilarious, and gets us thinking. If we can train dogs to resist their urge for treats and walk perfectly during a dog show, surely we can get some squirrels to dangle off spinning bird feeders in an attempt to get some seeds.

Scoring would be fairly easy:

Seed acquisition: Did the squirrel actually get to the food? Speed: How fast did the squirrel get the food? Style points: A judges panel rates spins, flips twirls and maneuvers on a scale that includes degree of difficulty, risk and choreography with music.

We have nothing but time on our hands at the moment, so let’s make this happen. For the good of the world.