How to play fetch with your dog if you have no energy

This very good dog and owner gave us the blueprint for how we should play with our dogs when we barely have the energy to get up off the couch.

I’m not going to say this is ideal, but I get it. I barely have the energy to do much outside of getting through the day, and dogs understand this too. Look, your dog is just super excited you’re at home every day right now. This is all their holidays rolled into one. They don’t need some lengthy fetch session at the park, they just want your attention for a little while.

Laying on the floor and rolling a ball back-and-forth is as meaningful to your dog right now as 45 minutes at the park once a week. It’s kinda like raising a big fur child. Child psychology experts say it’s better to spend 10-15 minutes with your kid each day with totally, uninterrupted quality time, rather than hours of divided attention between them, and whatever else you’re doing.

So get on the floor, roll the ball with your dog and forget everything — at least for a few minutes. It will do you, and your pup well.