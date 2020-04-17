It’s time for Friday mailbag! We’re now officially less than a week away from the NFL Draft. I love the anticipation, build up, and excitement for it every year. AND with the draft being so unusual this season, things are bound to get weird.

Now let’s get to the mailbag.

What would you do at pick No. 2 if you had offers? — @AdamStansfield6

We know the first pick in the draft is going to be a quarterback. I hesitate to say 100 percent it’s Joe Burrow because I have PTSD from Baker Mayfield climbing late to overtake Sam Darnold at No. 1 two years ago, but it’s probably Burrow. The next pick is Washington, which has options. Ron Rivera inherited Dwayne Haskins, and I believe he’s going to stick with him from now. The team could draft Tua Tagovailoa, but it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen.

The best player in the draft is Chase Young, the DE from Ohio State. He’s a game changer and would be an immediate-impact player. If Washington decides to move out of this spot, can it still find someone who can contribute right away? If Washington moves back just at the fringe of the top 10, it can get a left tackle of the future and finally trade Trent Williams. The team would pick up more draft picks to help Rivera and staff rebuild. It can add more pieces to the offense to help Haskins, which is always a plus.

But the concern for me is dropping past about 12, because you probably lose on a difference maker, especially at defensive end. There’s no pass rusher like Young in this draft. I wouldn’t move out of No. 2 unless the price is too much to refuse and you’re still able to land one of the top offensive tackles in the draft.

The Giants could theoretically take two offensive linemen in the first two rounds (let’s say Tristan Wirfs at 4 and Cesar Ruiz at 36). Do you think having two rookies on an offensive line is a good idea? — @acwells723

I think having talented players at a position that needs improvement is a good idea, even if they are young. College linemen are way more advanced in their knowledge of scheme and defenses than ever before. I was in Dallas in early February checking in on a group of linemen preparing for the combine and then the draft. I got on the board with them to draw up plays and walk through some Xs and Os and protection issues. These guys nailed it all. I was shocked.

So if you’re drafting guys early, they know their stuff. The biggest issue is getting used to the speed and physicality of the game, combined with knowing what you’re doing. If you’re drafting players high, you assume they can make the transition smoothly. I actually like the idea of two young players starting next to each other, learning the game, coming up with their own communication, and growing together. I’d be OK with it.

Are you disappointed or relieved that draft picks won’t be riding a boat across the Bellagio lake to the podium? — @PaulCValerio

Yes to the second. Because 100 percent someone would have jumped into the water. No doubt.

But there’s bigger-picture reason. I’m looking forward to seeing the telecast being done differently this year. The NFL has traditionally been rigid with most everything, so this will be a good opportunity for the league to be creative with the presentation of the draft. Roger Goodell needs to embrace the draft telecast from his house. Polo shirt, jeans, and a beer. Maybe even sweatpants. Be loose. Have fun with the process.

I usually don’t watch much of the telecast, as I spend most of the night just keeping an eye on Twitter and any rumors. This season, I’ll still be doing that, but I’m curious about the joint telecast. All those voices together on one broadcast. And there’s a 1,000 percent chance there’s going to be a tech issue.

I’m here for the chaos. All of it.