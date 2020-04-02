 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

HEARTWARMING: With the aquarium empty, these athletes were let out of their enclosure to explore

New, 3 comments

It’s not all bad news out there!

By Graham MacAree
Images by Tyson Whiting

LONDON, United Kingdom — The Covid-19 pandemic which has shut down the world has had a surprising result for a group of young footballers. Normally these athletes are kept in their enclosure, their only day-to-day amusement the endless torrent of gawking tourists. But with the city in lockdown, the visitors have dried up.

According to scientists, athletes are typically social creatures. Without crowds or video game consoles, they quickly grow restless and as a result can even develop health problems! But their attendants had an idea: with the aquarium empty it would be safe to take them around to see the world outside of their usual habitat. They might even make some new friends!

Jorginho and Kepa Arrizabalaga with some penguins Eric Lafforgue/Getty Images

The first place they visited was the penguin enclosure. These king penguins can be heard from the footballers’ pen, and they were curious to meet one another in the flesh. Kepa Arrizabalaga and Jorginho fit right in!

Mason Mount swims with a sea otter George Rose/Getty Images

This sea otter had time for a quick ‘kickabout’ with Mason Mount. Fantastic!

Cesar Azpilicueta is alarmed by jellyfish Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Not all the visits were active. These jellyfish didn’t seem too interested in Cesar Azpilicueta, but he still had an exciting time watching them swim about.

Hopefully before long the tourists will be back and the footballers can resume their usual lives. But in the meantime, hats off to the aquarium for giving them something fun to do — and giving us these great photos in the process!

Next Up In Soccer

Loading comments...