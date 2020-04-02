HEARTWARMING: With the aquarium empty, these athletes were let out of their enclosure to explore

LONDON, United Kingdom — The Covid-19 pandemic which has shut down the world has had a surprising result for a group of young footballers. Normally these athletes are kept in their enclosure, their only day-to-day amusement the endless torrent of gawking tourists. But with the city in lockdown, the visitors have dried up.

According to scientists, athletes are typically social creatures. Without crowds or video game consoles, they quickly grow restless and as a result can even develop health problems! But their attendants had an idea: with the aquarium empty it would be safe to take them around to see the world outside of their usual habitat. They might even make some new friends!

The first place they visited was the penguin enclosure. These king penguins can be heard from the footballers’ pen, and they were curious to meet one another in the flesh. Kepa Arrizabalaga and Jorginho fit right in!

This sea otter had time for a quick ‘kickabout’ with Mason Mount. Fantastic!

Not all the visits were active. These jellyfish didn’t seem too interested in Cesar Azpilicueta, but he still had an exciting time watching them swim about.

Hopefully before long the tourists will be back and the footballers can resume their usual lives. But in the meantime, hats off to the aquarium for giving them something fun to do — and giving us these great photos in the process!