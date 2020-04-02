This video of a dog doing yoga made me so jealous

I love my dogs. Dexter, Pepper and Teddy are wonderful rescue chihuahuas that fill my life with joy — but they are also utterly useless. So I have to admit I had a lot of jealousy watching this video of a border collie being a very good dog during a yoga session.

Bloodie collies think they’re so intelligent (because they are) pic.twitter.com/LCDxKAbIC7 — (((Zoe Williams))) (@zoesqwilliams) April 1, 2020

Every second of this video had me in awe. It was a sobering experience when the pupper climbed up and did a handstand, realizing I would never be as athletically gifted as this dog. Honestly, I would try this — but there’s no point. It’s important to know the limitations of your pets, and the limitations of chihuahuas are vast. There are basically three things a chihuahua is good at:

Foot warmer. Small pooper. Intruder alarm.

That’s it. That’s the list, and I love Dexter, Pepper and Teddy — but know none of them would even dream of trying anything as athletic as this collie. If you have an athletic dog please, please try to do dog yoga with them, because this is the kind of wholesomeness the world needs right now.