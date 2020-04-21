 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Lamar Jackson accidentally leaked that he’s the ‘Madden 21’ cover athlete

New, 7 comments

EA Sports aren’t thrilled, either.

By James Dator

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson held a Zoom call with media on Tuesday and told the world that EA Sports is planning to put him on the cover of Madden 21.

These are weird times, but that doesn’t change the fact this simply isn’t how Madden cover athletes are announced. Normally the whole thing is a big to-do, with a media blitz, a count down, speculation — the whole nine yards. Even though there were pretty good odds Jackson would be a finalist for the cover anyway, it seems EA Sports weren’t too thrilled about having their surprise ruined.

Welp.

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...