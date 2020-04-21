Lamar Jackson accidentally leaked that he’s the ‘Madden 21’ cover athlete

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson held a Zoom call with media on Tuesday and told the world that EA Sports is planning to put him on the cover of Madden 21.

Lamar says he'll be on the cover of Madden: pic.twitter.com/bPtzFBIlVI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 21, 2020

These are weird times, but that doesn’t change the fact this simply isn’t how Madden cover athletes are announced. Normally the whole thing is a big to-do, with a media blitz, a count down, speculation — the whole nine yards. Even though there were pretty good odds Jackson would be a finalist for the cover anyway, it seems EA Sports weren’t too thrilled about having their surprise ruined.

When the @Ravens leak your Cover Athlete... pic.twitter.com/qO5I90YxNE — Madden NFL 20 #StayandPlay (@EAMaddenNFL) April 21, 2020

Welp.