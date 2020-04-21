These sheep took over a McDonald’s in Wales

It’s been a month since we all had to stay inside, and look, our Earth is starting to heal.

Even the sheep in Ebbw Vale are having McDonald's withdrawals #sorrystoreisclosed #mcdonalds Posted by Andrew Thomas on Saturday, April 18, 2020

This photo of a McDonald’s in Ebbw Vale, Wales, shows precisely what would happen to the country if everyone just vanished. The sheep are taking over, and they’ve got a taste for beef.

Honestly, there’s something almost calming about seeing a whole bunch of sheep walk up to a McDonald’s like it’s no big deal. Unfortunately these sheep haven’t been checking social media, or they’d know that McDonald's restaurants in the UK have closed until stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Andrew Thomas, who snapped the photo, said he was leaving Aldi after doing some shopping when he saw the flock congregating at the restaurant:

“There are always sheep wandering the streets of Ebbw Vale where they come down off common but never seen them in McDonald’s before.”

Sure, you can be all cynical and presume the sheep didn’t know where they were, but I believe these sheep knew they were going to a McDonald’s. The real question is: What did they want to eat?

Five McDonald’s menu items ranked by how much I think a sheep would like to eat it.

No. 1: Apple slices from a Happy Meal.

No. 2: I dunno ... a salad, I guess.

No. 3: Baked apple pie.

No. 4: Fruit and yogurt parfait.

No. 5: Chicken McNuggets?

No. 1,999,789: The Serious Lamb Burger, which was only served in Australia.