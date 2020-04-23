The self-isolation period has been hard on all of us and NBA reporters are no different. With the league on hold, NBA news has come to a halt, and for folks like Shams Charania it makes times a little tough. “Shams,” as NBA twitter calls him, is one of the top NBA reporters and is known for breaking news, often in a race against time with his old mentor Adrian Wojnarowski. “Shams” vs. “Woj” to break the spiciest NBA news is a true and honored past time.

I have no idea how Charania gets his sources, but it appears he’s also a multi-sport athlete, as he can break news in multiple leagues. His hilarious display of tweeting during the NFL Draft was similar to what Wojnarowski once did during the NBA Draft.

It was the Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 that Charania stepped up and decided to take his turn at breaking NFL news as well.

NBA Boredom

NBA boredom: Miami is drafting Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft, sources say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2020

Bored in the house, in the house bored

Bored in the house, in the house bored … New York Jets drafting Louisville’s Mekhi Becton with the No. 11 pick in the NFL Draft, per sources. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2020

Quarantined activities

Quarantined activities -- 49ers drafting South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw with the No. 14 pick in the NFL Draft, per sources. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2020

I hope we get sports back very soon, but also only when it’s safe. Until then, we’ll have to settle for virtual drafts.