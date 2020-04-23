What in the actual hell is happening at Mike Vrabel’s house?

I’ll totally forgive you if you didn’t hang with the NFL Draft until the No. 29th pick, but you missed an incredible scene at Mike Vrabel’s house.

What the heck is going on at Vrabel's house??? pic.twitter.com/0EeSCQCKpv — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 24, 2020

There was no explanation given about this moment. All the viewing audience knew was that there were two dudes, one who might be a jockey and another who looks like the lovechild of Brian Bosworth and Napoleon Dynamite, standing dead-still, gazing into the camera and undressing every single person in the audience with their eyes.

The best possible explanation was these were Vrabel’s kids trying to play a prank on dad — but secretly I hope Vrabel solicited his family to do this. All night we’ve seen kids trying to get in the shot to they can tell their friends they were on TV, but the presumable Vrabel’s made the entire moment about them.

It was transcendent.

Also, was someone was pooping in the background?

This guy takin a dump? pic.twitter.com/1X1j13pFsZ — Doc Melbye (@DocMelbye) April 24, 2020

Alas, no: