How to turn your ‘Animal Crossing’ island into sports paradise

As someone who has sunk an embarrassing number of hours into Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it’s my duty to share everything I’ve learned about how to make your island more sports. You may have noticed you can buy a football or basketball in Nook’s Cranny, but instead of leaving them on a table in your home ... what if I told you that it’s possible to create your dream sports island? (Note: You’ll need to have unlocked the Able Sisters and terraforming, which happens after you’ve built a three-star island.)

One of the limitations of New Horizons is there are only 50 custom design slots; any time you replace a design with a new one, it disappears from your entire island, including furniture. I’ve forged ahead anyway, and created a guide below about how I’m able to have a soccer field, basketball court, baseball field, and locker room all on the same island. And I’ve added some bonus design codes to choose from, too.

Soccer field

To get a giant horizontal soccer field like mine, you’ll need to download the 13 dark green grass slots from Chromie (Designer ID: MA-6291-7067-8693). To finish the look, I ordered benches and soccer goals using Nook Miles, and added a ball, which you can buy at Nook’s Cranny. I also terraformed a track for runners around the field.

If you have 24 slots to spare, you can build Chromie’s complete design, which features a beautiful blue soccer ball in the middle of the pitch and alternating rows of freshly mown grass. It looks like this:

If you don’t have this much space on your island, I found this smaller, vertical field, which requires 15 open slots:

Design codes for a football pitch! Full set can be found using my creator code! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/KpWM2sWWDb — issy (@Iuckycube) April 11, 2020

Basketball court

Yes, yes, I know this isn’t the full court you were probably expecting, but we only take three-point shots on my island. Truthfully, it was impossible to find a basketball court that could be built with under 25 slots, and the most beautiful non-pixelated ones were half-courts. Here are sample full-court designs I found that required 25 slots, 29 slots, and 32 slots. Essentially, I had to opt for a basic three-point line from Shane (Creator ID: MA-1713-8835-6219) if I wanted to design anything else on my island.

If only I had more space, I would’ve built this fun orange and purple half-court from Fehlin_25 on Reddit. They posted a video of the 42 (FORTY-TWO) QR Codes required to bring it to life.

Good news is that you won’t need to download another custom design to make the rest of this guide.

Baseball field

The baseball field is probably the easiest item to make in this guide. All you need is the dark dirt path, which you automatically get when you learn terraforming, and five white square items (I used cushions from Nook’s Cranny) for the bases. I also spiced up my field with cedar trees along the border to add a rustic effect.

A shortage of space on my island meant I had to sacrifice the outfield, but you can use YouTuber NintenTalk’s giant baseball field for inspiration.

Gym

Champions are made in the offseason, so naturally I had to feature a home gym in this guide, courtesy of my coworker, Hayley. From the pullup bar to the bench press to a water cooler, Nook’s Cranny is where you can buy furniture to fill your at-home gym. I’m planning to build mine on the beach, once I collect everything. Bonus tip: Use patterns as tiles to make yoga mats.

Locker room

Since there are plenty of ways to work up a sweat, the only natural thing to do is make sure people can shower and change. So I built an outdoor locker room, inspired by u/-deja-vu- on Reddit. To copy my layout, you’ll need: a few lockers, changing rooms, plants, and toilets (all from Nook’s Cranny); some outdoor benches via Nook Miles; and the brick wall, plain sink, and water fountain DIY recipes. Of course, no plant would ever survive in a real-life locker room, but they sure will in this perfect universe of Animal Crossing.