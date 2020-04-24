The best available players after Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft

In the end, after several twists, turns and false rumors, the beginning of the 2020 NFL Draft went as usual. And that goes beyond Joe Burrow going first and Chase Young going second. The Lions took cornerback Jeff Okudah at No. 3. The Giants took an offensive tackle. Tua Tagovailoa went to the Dolphins like most expected until people started assuming they would take Justin Herbert. The Chargers wisely took the best quarterback that fell to them in Herbert.

But not everything went according to plan. The wide receivers came off the board in an order few expected. Same for the offensive tackles. The first round was also filled with some stunners, like the Green Bay Packers moving up for quarterback Jordan Love or the Seattle Seahawks holding at No. 27 and taking linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Those unexpected picks meant some big names fell out of the first round. Here are the best players available at the start of the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, based on SB Nation’s top 100 players and then some:

21. Josh Jones, OT, Houston

22. A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

23. Grant Delpit, S, LSU

25. Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

26. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

27. Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

28. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

31. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

32. D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

33. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

34. Jonathan Greenard, Edge, Florida

35. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

36. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

40. Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

43. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

44. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

46. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

47. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, TCU

48. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

49. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

50. Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

51. Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State

52. Lloyd Cushenberry, C, LSU

53. Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

54. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

56. KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State

57. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

58. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

59. Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

60. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

61. Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame

62. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

63. Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma

64. Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana

65. Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut

66. Josh Uche, Edge, Michigan

67. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

68. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

69. Zack Moss, RB, Utah

70. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

71. Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

72. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

73. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

74. Jabari Zuniga, Edge, Florida

75. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

76. Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

77. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

78. Matt Hennessy, C, Temple

80. Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri

81. Harrison Bryant, WR, Florida Atlantic

82. Alex Highsmith, Edge, Charlotte

83. Ashtyn Davis, S, California

84. Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

85. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

86. Damien Lewis, G, LSU

87. James Lynch, DL, Baylor

89. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

90. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

91. Reggie Robinson, CB, Tulsa

92. Darrell Taylor, Edge, Tennessee

93. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

94. Leki Fotu, DL, Utah

95. AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

96. Khalid Kareem, Edge, Notre Dame

97. K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson

98. Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

99. Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

100. Bradlee Anae, Edge, Utah

101. Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

102. Antonio Gibson, RB, Memphis

103. Lynn Bowden, WR/RB/QB, Kentucky

104. Alton Robinson, Edge, Syracuse

105. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

106. Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State

107. Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

108. Kenny Willekes, Edge, Michigan State

109. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

110. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

111. Netane Muti, G, Fresno State

112. Davon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

113. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

114. Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State

115. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

116. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

117. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

118. Anfernee Jennings, Edge, Alabama

119. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

120. Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU

121. Trey Adams, OT, Washington

122. Jonathan Garvin, Edge, Miami

123. Nick Harris, C, Washington

124. Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

125. John Simpson, G, Clemson

126. Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

127. Ben Bartch, OT, Saint John’s (Minn.)

128. Kenny Robinson, S, West Virginia/XFL

129. John Hightower, WR, Boise State

130. Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

131. Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

132. Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina

133. Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State

134. Logan Stenberg, G, Kentucky

135. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

136. John Reid, CB, Penn State

137. Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt

138. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

139. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

140. Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

141. Geno Stone, S, Iowa

142. Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

143. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

144. Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland

145. Larrell Murchison, DL, North Carolina State

146. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

147. A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State

148. Brandon Jones, S, Texas

149. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

150. Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska

151. James Proche, WR, SMU

152. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

153. Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

154. Calvin Throckmorton, OT, Oregon

155. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

156. Darryl Williams, C, Mississippi State

157. Benito Jones, DL, Ole Miss

158. Alohi Gillman, S, Notre Dame

159. Stanford Samuels III, CB, Florida State

160. Danny Pinter, G, Ball State

161. Derrek Tuszka, Edge, North Dakota State

162. Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

163. Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii

164. Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State

165. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

166. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

167. J.R. Reed, S, Georgia

168. Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

169. McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas

170. Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

171. Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia

172. Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

173. Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa

174. Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami

175. D.J. Wonnum, Edge, South Carolina

176. Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

177. Tanner Muse, S, Clemson

178. Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado

179. Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia

180. Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU

181. Carlos Davis, DL, Nebraska

182. Essang Bassey, CB, Wake Forest

183. Kevin Dotson, G, Louisiana

184. Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

185. Lamical Perine, RB, Florida

186. Carter Coughlin, Edge, Minnesota

187. Cam Brown, LB, Penn State

188. Levonta Taylor, S/CB, Florida State

189. Michael Onwenu, G, Michigan

190. Robert Landers, DL, Ohio State

191. David Woodward, LB, Utah State

192. Mason Fine, QB, North Texas

193. Trevis Gipson, Edge, Tulsa

194. Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi State

195. Michael Warren, RB, Cincinnati

196. Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

197. Evan Weaver, LB, California

198. Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami

199. Nick Coe, Edge, Auburn

200. Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh