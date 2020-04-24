The best available players after Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft

In the end, after several twists, turns and false rumors, the beginning of the 2020 NFL Draft went as usual. And that goes beyond Joe Burrow going first and Chase Young going second. The Lions took cornerback Jeff Okudah at No. 3. The Giants took an offensive tackle. Tua Tagovailoa went to the Dolphins like most expected until people started assuming they would take Justin Herbert. The Chargers wisely took the best quarterback that fell to them in Herbert.
But not everything went according to plan. The wide receivers came off the board in an order few expected. Same for the offensive tackles. The first round was also filled with some stunners, like the Green Bay Packers moving up for quarterback Jordan Love or the Seattle Seahawks holding at No. 27 and taking linebacker Jordyn Brooks.
Those unexpected picks meant some big names fell out of the first round. Here are the best players available at the start of the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, based on SB Nation’s top 100 players and then some:
21. Josh Jones, OT, Houston
22. A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
23. Grant Delpit, S, LSU
25. Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
26. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
27. Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
28. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
31. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
32. D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
33. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
34. Jonathan Greenard, Edge, Florida
35. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
36. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
40. Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU
43. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
44. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
46. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
47. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, TCU
48. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
49. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
50. Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
51. Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State
52. Lloyd Cushenberry, C, LSU
53. Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M
54. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
56. KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State
57. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
58. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
59. Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama
60. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
61. Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame
62. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
63. Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma
64. Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana
65. Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut
66. Josh Uche, Edge, Michigan
67. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
68. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida
69. Zack Moss, RB, Utah
70. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
71. Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
72. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
73. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
74. Jabari Zuniga, Edge, Florida
75. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
76. Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
77. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
78. Matt Hennessy, C, Temple
80. Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri
81. Harrison Bryant, WR, Florida Atlantic
82. Alex Highsmith, Edge, Charlotte
83. Ashtyn Davis, S, California
84. Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
85. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
86. Damien Lewis, G, LSU
87. James Lynch, DL, Baylor
89. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
90. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
91. Reggie Robinson, CB, Tulsa
92. Darrell Taylor, Edge, Tennessee
93. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
94. Leki Fotu, DL, Utah
95. AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College
96. Khalid Kareem, Edge, Notre Dame
97. K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson
98. Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State
99. Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
100. Bradlee Anae, Edge, Utah
101. Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn
102. Antonio Gibson, RB, Memphis
103. Lynn Bowden, WR/RB/QB, Kentucky
104. Alton Robinson, Edge, Syracuse
105. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
106. Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State
107. Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
108. Kenny Willekes, Edge, Michigan State
109. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
110. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF
111. Netane Muti, G, Fresno State
112. Davon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State
113. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
114. Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State
115. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
116. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
117. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
118. Anfernee Jennings, Edge, Alabama
119. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
120. Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU
121. Trey Adams, OT, Washington
122. Jonathan Garvin, Edge, Miami
123. Nick Harris, C, Washington
124. Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
125. John Simpson, G, Clemson
126. Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
127. Ben Bartch, OT, Saint John’s (Minn.)
128. Kenny Robinson, S, West Virginia/XFL
129. John Hightower, WR, Boise State
130. Terrell Burgess, S, Utah
131. Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
132. Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina
133. Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State
134. Logan Stenberg, G, Kentucky
135. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
136. John Reid, CB, Penn State
137. Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt
138. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
139. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska
140. Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA
141. Geno Stone, S, Iowa
142. Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State
143. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
144. Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland
145. Larrell Murchison, DL, North Carolina State
146. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
147. A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State
148. Brandon Jones, S, Texas
149. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee
150. Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska
151. James Proche, WR, SMU
152. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
153. Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
154. Calvin Throckmorton, OT, Oregon
155. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame
156. Darryl Williams, C, Mississippi State
157. Benito Jones, DL, Ole Miss
158. Alohi Gillman, S, Notre Dame
159. Stanford Samuels III, CB, Florida State
160. Danny Pinter, G, Ball State
161. Derrek Tuszka, Edge, North Dakota State
162. Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State
163. Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii
164. Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State
165. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan
166. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue
167. J.R. Reed, S, Georgia
168. Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
169. McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas
170. Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
171. Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia
172. Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
173. Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa
174. Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami
175. D.J. Wonnum, Edge, South Carolina
176. Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M
177. Tanner Muse, S, Clemson
178. Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado
179. Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia
180. Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU
181. Carlos Davis, DL, Nebraska
182. Essang Bassey, CB, Wake Forest
183. Kevin Dotson, G, Louisiana
184. Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt
185. Lamical Perine, RB, Florida
186. Carter Coughlin, Edge, Minnesota
187. Cam Brown, LB, Penn State
188. Levonta Taylor, S/CB, Florida State
189. Michael Onwenu, G, Michigan
190. Robert Landers, DL, Ohio State
191. David Woodward, LB, Utah State
192. Mason Fine, QB, North Texas
193. Trevis Gipson, Edge, Tulsa
194. Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi State
195. Michael Warren, RB, Cincinnati
196. Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa
197. Evan Weaver, LB, California
198. Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami
199. Nick Coe, Edge, Auburn
200. Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh
