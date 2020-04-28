Hello, and welcome to “Jersey Week” at SB Nation where we’re taking the week to look at our favorite sports jerseys of all time.

Jerseys are such an important part of life as a sports fan. They represent our childhoods, our fandoms and all the good times (and even the bad). There are jerseys that will be classic until the end of time, and there are jerseys we hope to never see again.

Below you’ll find highlights from SB Nation on what jerseys have meant to us. Keep checking back all week for more content.

The jerseys we love

The top 10 jerseys of all time from Outsports

The Showtime Lakers jerseys are untouchable from Silver Screen and Roll

And the jerseys we hate

The worst Minnesota Timberwolves jersey ever from Canis Hoopus

Worst jerseys is U.S. Soccer history from Stars and Stripes FC

The importance of a jersey number

The Cubs need to retire more numbers from Bleed Cubbie Blue

Jersey history class

Love it or hate it? The 1975-1986 Houston Astros jersey from Outsports

When the Washington Nationals wore the infamous Natinals jerseys from Federal Baseball

When jerseys get weird

Explaining the bizarre hats that pair Northwestern with dozens of schools from Banner Society

Random jersey stuff that we thought you’d like

A guide to buying jerseys with a name on the back from Brotherly Game

Is it a jersey or is it a sweater? from Matchsticks and Gasoline

If this wasn’t enough jersey content for you, you can scroll through every post this week here