This family found a 6-foot python in their pantry during quarantine

A lot has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s oddly soothing to know Australia is still Australia despite all this.

"What's with the attitude?!?"



A snake-catcher in Australia got more than he bargained for when a massive python in a resident's pantry repeatedly lunged at his face.



The snake was eventually safely removed—to the huge relief of everyone in the house.

A snake catcher in the state of Queensland was called out to a house after a python was discovered in a family’s pantry. Initially the catcher believed it was a “small carpet python,” which is a sign you’ve been around big snakes too long — before discovering it was actually a monster.

Another sign you’ve been around snakes too long is when they lunge at your face like they want to kill you can all you can say is “Really?!” and shrug at them. Seriously though, this is a masterful job at removing a snake from a home. The snake catcher explains what he’s doing, why the snake is acting the way it is, and how he can get it out of the house, while calmly throwing remarks around like “I’m going to try and not get bitten,” like it’s nothing.

I know we’re all a little starved for excitement, but I do not recommend people try to lure a giant snake into their home.