The Fumble Dimension is going ‘Out of the Park’

If there’s one baseball team that we at SB Nation labs like to talk about, it’s the Seattle Mariners, from my all-Ichiro team post in 2019, to the Dorktown documentary about the entire history of the team. Does that mean we’re done doing Mariners content?

Not even close. It’s time to take the Mariners to the Fumble Dimension!

We’re going to take an old Mariners team and try to reverse their fortunes in Out Of The Park Baseball 21. OOTP is a very text-based oriented simulator which allows us to input what our team should do. Instead of telling a pitcher to throw a slider, or aiming and selecting the pitch power, we’ll be suggesting whether to pitch to contact, pitch around, etc.

So, we’ll be doing a full 162-game (and the postseason if we get there) run through of OOTP baseball the Fumble Dimension way. Congratulations, you are a Seattle Mariner.

You’re going to get the chance to add whatever input you want me to run when it’s your turn to call the game. From what I gather, there are four main scenarios in Out Of The Park 21.

Pitching with no one on base:

Pitching with runners on base:

Hitting with no one on base:

Hitting with runners on base:

We want to create four sequence scenarios that we can use and loop throughout the whole season to see what we could do with a Mariners team. We could have used a random number generator, but that doesn’t seem Fumble Dimension enough.

In our Google form, please pay attention to the picture given for each choice as well as the choices below the picture. Not all of the possible commands are blue all of the time, since baseball is situational some of the commands are too.

If a choice is grayed out and there’s no multiple choice option for it, that means the command isn’t possible in the current situation. If there is a choice but the picture has a command grayed out, that means the command is situational.

For example: here’s how the command board looks when there is on runner on third base and no runners on the other bases.

Notice how the runner has the option to steal home, and can’t steal the other bases? The game won’t allow that because as funny as that would be, it would be too stupid for even the Fumble Dimension.

To add to the human manager algorithm, fill out this Google form! Also follow Kofie and Jon on Twitter to stay updated! GO MARINERS.