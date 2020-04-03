Your alternative April 2020 sports calendar

If you’re disappointed that sports have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, you’re not alone. Even though social distancing and canceling events are incredibly necessary steps to stop the spread of the virus, we’re sad about it too!

So we made our own sports events. SB Nation’s entire network of team sites has worked together to create the best possible sports calendar to fill your April with events you can enjoy from home. We included everything from sports trivia and gaming livestreams to Q+As and watching old games, so there’s something for everyone.

Best of all, you can download the entire list of events through Google Calendar so you won’t miss a thing. Click here to integrate our calendar with your personal one.